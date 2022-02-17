Signs that oil’s rally is easing as price falls below $90

Oil headed for the first weekly loss in two months as investors weighed up the crisis over Ukraine and the possibility that Iran’s nuclear deal may be revived.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell below $90 a barrel after losing as much as 3% on Friday. There have been signs that the market’s recent rally is starting to cool in recent days — albeit from exceptionally high levels. The North Sea market has seen differentials for physical barrels ease, while refining margins have come under pressure.

Mounting speculation that Iran’s nuclear deal may be revived, potentially paving the way for the removal of US sanctions on the nation’s crude exports, is easing off some of the bullish signals. The oil market’s structure weakened markedly on Friday, and one oil-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) experienced its biggest withdrawal since July 2020.

Still, geopolitical tension over Ukraine continues to run high. Prices of commodities from gas to metals and food have swung this week with every twist and turn in the standoff between the West and Russia.

After the US ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, Russian officials said no invasion of Ukraine was under way and none was planned. US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russia foreign minister Sergei Lavrov have agreed to meet for talks next week.

Crude rose to the highest since 2014 this week in a blistering rally underpinned by roaring demand, constrained supply and declining inventories. Prices in London at one point rose past $96 a barrel and analysts’ forecasts for $100 intensified. But that’s now eased off. Earlier this week, Tehran’s top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, tweeted that efforts to restore the nuclear deal are “closer than ever” to an agreement.

“The Ukraine crisis is taking a back seat to the prospect of Iranian barrels flooding the market,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “For all the talk of war and conflict, market players remain unconvinced. This is perhaps why the geopolitical risk premium is starting to wane.”

Issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear accord are set to be discussed at a key transatlantic security meeting in Munich this weekend. A lifting of sanctions on oil shipments from the Persian Gulf producer would be a later phase of the agreement, Reuters reported, citing a draft text and unidentified diplomats.

