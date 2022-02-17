Hong Kong mulls mass testings amid surge in Covid infections

Hong Kong is still working out details of a plan to test its population for Covid, as surging cases overwhelm the city’s health system and throw its zero-tolerance approach to the virus into disarray.

CEO Carrie Lam said details of the testing blitz are still being worked on, according to a government transcript of a media conference released late on Thursday.

Chinese medical experts are likely to be brought in to assist in the plan to test all of the financial hub’s 7.5-million residents, people familiar with the government’s thinking told Bloomberg News. Officials are still deciding whether to make the mass testing compulsory, they said, with vans used for vaccinations to be converted to mete out tests, one of the people said. The effort will probably start next month, local media have reported.

Mainland China has deployed mass and frequent testing to contain outbreaks, but has never used the strategy in a flare-up of this size. Hong Kong is also struggling with a dearth of isolation and quarantine facilities in which to put positive patients, with a requirement to separate infected residents a key measure that has underpinned its Covid Zero drive.

One proposal would see Hong Kong carry out one round of mass testing a week, for a total of three weeks, taking samples from 1-million to 1.2-million people each day and requiring 200 to 300 testing stations to be set up, Ming Pao reported. Samples may be sent to Shenzhen for analysis, it said, citing people it did not identify.

Hospitals in Shenzhen are recruiting staff for the Hong Kong testing blitz and Guangdong province will supply about 1,000 health workers, Sing Tao reported, citing people it did not identify.

Hong Kong is set to announce at least 3,600 new Covid infections, along with about 7,600 preliminary cases, local media reported, citing people they did not identify. The latter figure reflects specimens that are awaiting a second, confirmatory test. There are more than 10 patients in a critical condition.

Officials have announced measures to free up space at hospitals and isolation facilities, with segregating positive cases from the community a key way of containing the virus under the Covid Zero strategy Hong Kong and China are still pursuing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called this week for Hong Kong to take “all necessary measures” to contain the widening outbreak, which came after months of being virus-free. While other parts of the world start to live alongside Covid, Beijing is continuing to pursue elimination, with mass testing a key tool in an arsenal that also includes effectively closed borders and lengthy mandatory quarantines for travellers.

