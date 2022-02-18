Covid-19 keeps scores of prospective emigrants stuck in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s top market regulator has warned that the city’s development as an international financial centre is at risk after the agency lost 12% of its employees last year. A recent report from the European Chamber of Commerce in the city reads that Hong Kong’s isolation could last into 2024, and that it thus anticipates an unprecedented exodus of foreigners.

Once one of the world’s premier transit hubs, Hong Kong has now banned flights from nine countries including the US and UK, and halted passengers transiting from all places except China and Taiwan. Air passenger volumes in Hong Kong plunged to just 1.35-million, the lowest since 1967, and representing a near 85% drop from 2020.

Those who are leaving are encountering slim pickings regarding flights. While Hong Kong handled as many as 1,400 flights daily before the pandemic, only 268 flights went through the airport on January 31. Options are limited as major airlines have stopped or reduced flights to Hong Kong due to the city’s quarantine rules for aircrew and penalties for airlines that carry too many infected passengers.

Next month, Cathay Pacific Airways only has three scheduled flights to London Heathrow, four to Sydney and none to New York. Prepandemic, Cathay flew more than 100 flights monthly to each of those cities.

Many on their way out are also getting hit with sky-high shipping bills amid ongoing disruptions in logistics that have pushed up freight costs.

Increased fourfold

Annett Schirmer, a psychology professor who is leaving her job at a university in Hong Kong, is expecting to pay HK$236,000 to ship a 40-foot container of her furniture and household goods to Austria.

The shipping cost for a 12m container from Hong Kong to Europe has increased fourfold from a year ago, according to the Hong Kong Sea Transport and Logistics Association. Moving a 12m container to the UK now costs upwards of HK$150,000.

People are also facing the prospect of waiting months before they can reunite with their belongings. Kingson Lee, an executive committee member at the association, said before the pandemic it took only about 40 days for shipments to travel to Europe. Now, it could take double the time, with shipments delayed as much as 120 days because some firms wait for prices to drop before they ship.

Having a pet significantly raises the challenge of getting out. Of the airlines still flying out of Hong Kong, many no longer take animals or have limited quotas for them.

Schirmer, who has four pets, won’t be able to take all of them on a commercial flight due to limits, and is now planning to travel with her elderly dog on a private jet while the others fly as excess baggage and cargo. The price to transport the three dogs and a cat will add an additional $30,000 or more to her costs.

Schirmer and others are seeking out desperate pet owners to share the costs of a charter flight. In a Facebook group called “HK Private Jet Sharing with Dogs” with more than 1,500 members, a shared flight to the US East Coast is quoted as costing $31,000, and $18,000 to London for a pet and its owner from this month. The high cost of moving pets also means that shelters are full as many owners choose to leave them behind.

Lauren Fine, an administrator at an international school who is planning to leave for Israel after 15 years in the city, will need to re-home her cat of 11 years when she departs in June to Israel as the cost and uncertainty of moving an animal is overwhelming, she said. She is leaving with just a handful of boxes and a few pieces of furniture.

“It’s really awful — incomprehensible, that I have to re-home my cat,” she said. “I keep telling her how much I love her.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com