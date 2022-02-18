Central Energy Fund wants partner to help with gas trading

SA is seeking a partner to help it start trading gas in 2022 as the country develops supply chains and generating capacity for the fossil fuel.

SA plans to add at least 2,100MW of gas-fired capacity at the Port of Ngqura, along with the construction of the Coega LNG Terminal Project. To meet that demand, the Central Energy Fund (CEF) released a request for proposal “for the appointment of a gas aggregator partner” to build its capacity to trade the fuel, the manager of SA’s energy assets said in documents published on its website.

Earlier plans to develop gas-fired power raised questions over how imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) would be priced in relation to SA’s rand. Recent offshore gas discoveries by TotalEnergies could jump start domestic supply, but will take years to develop.

“There is an acknowledgment of a lack of capacity” for the unprecedented trading of gas and an appreciation of the complexity of multiyear contracts with material risks, the CEF said in a related presentation. The state-owned gas trading entity must start in 2022 and be fully independent in five years.

Any partner would support CEF in various aspects of trading, from assisting with a gas-price mechanism to developing currency exposure protection and hedging, it said. The closing date for proposals is March 2, according to the document.

