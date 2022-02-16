News

Zuckerberg lays out vision for ‘Metamates’

17 February 2022 - 05:00 Vlad Savov
Mark Zuckerberg has a new name for Meta employees: Metamates. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Mark Zuckerberg has a new name for Meta employees: Metamates. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a list of principles for work at Meta Platforms in which he calls its employees “Metamates”.

The founder of Facebook, which changed its name in December to reflect a newfound focus on the so-called metaverse, laid out his vision for internal culture in an employee memo he shared on Tuesday. The familiar Move Fast motto remains, joined by Build Awesome Things, Live in the Future, Focus on Long-Term Impact, Be Direct and Respect Your Colleagues.

Meta’s CEO said it is now “a distributed company” and gave a nod to its international nature by saying “we will continue hiring around the world”.

Zuckerberg mentioned the employee label in his conclusion: Meta, Metamates, Me. As explained by Meta executive Andrew Bosworth on Twitter, it’s a naval reference. “It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and to each other as teammates,” Zuckerberg wrote. 

His post generated a mix of enthusiasm and derision online. Some social media users pointed out the slogan put the company first and the worker last. Others applauded the billionaire’s comments.

Meta has weathered a succession of hits to its public image in recent times after whistle-blower Frances Haugen ignited debate about whether the company prioritised profit over social responsibility. In February, the Facebook parent lost about $251.3bn of market value after unveiling disappointing results, the biggest wipeout in market value for any US company ever.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg News

Twitter’s new CEO to speed up projects and unveils $4bn share buyback

Social network platform says Apple privacy rule changes that hammered Meta had only a ‘modest’ impact
News
6 days ago

Instagram to nudge users to ‘take a break’ from scrolling

Social media app is encouraging people to spend less time on it
Life
2 months ago

BIG READ: The metaverse: welcome to the next frontier

People will be creating digital avatars of themselves to explore the online world, and each other
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JPMorgan ascends to the metaverse
News
2.
Zuckerberg lays out vision for ‘Metamates’
News
3.
Hydrogen vehicles seize the spotlight at ...
News
4.
Fed eyes faster rate hikes if inflation remains ...
News
5.
Shopify plunges as slowing online spending dents ...
News

Related Articles

Wanted Online: Glamping getaways provide under-canvas comfort

Life

Chasing dust devils through Bushmanland

Life

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Delicious and surprising wine marriages worth wooing

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.