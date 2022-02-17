Reckitt warns on ‘unprecedented inflationary environment’

Reckitt Benckiser shares rose Thursday after the company forecast that its profit margin would grow in 2022 despite significant commodity cost pressures that have led rivals to warn about slowing growth.

The household goods group, which makes in-demand Dettol disinfectants, expects full-year adjusted operating margin to exceed its current 22.9%, according to a statement on Thursday. Shares rose as much as 5.8% in early trading.

Fourth-quarter revenue grew 3.3% on a like-for-like basis — faster than analysts expected — helped by Reckitt’s hygiene business in North America, where demand for its Lysol disinfectants and sanitisers remained strong amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reckitt CEO Laxman Narasimhan is unwinding the missteps of his predecesssor Rakesh Kapoor by selling off parts of the portfolio such as its infant formula business in China.

Narasimhan also warned in the statement of an “unprecedented inflationary environment”, joining a growing list of consumer goods companies, including Nestlé and Unilever, voicing concern over input prices as the worst inflation in a decade eats into profits. Unilever last week said it would take about two years to return to 2021 profitability levels.

“The levers we have are productivity, we need to keep pushing that very hard,” Reckitt CFO Jeff Carr said on a call with reporters.

Carr said Reckitt faced commodity cost inflation of about 11% in 2021, half of which the company offset by cutting overhead costs. Reckitt expects an increase in supply chain costs in 2022 to soaring prices of tinplate, crude oil and transport, Carr said.

Carr also said the health business was slowed by an especially weak cold and flu season in 2021, but he expects margins to recover in 2022.

“Overall, we see this as a reassuring result,” Jefferies analysts led by Martin Deboo wrote, given the recent performance of companies such as Unilever and Clorox.

A weak end to the year in the nutrition segment and a reallocation of reporting “hints strongly at plans to dispose of the infant formula business”, Deboo wrote.

Earlier in February, Bloomberg reported that Reckitt was weighing options for the remainder of the division after years mired in writedowns and sagging performance following its $17bn purchase of Enfamil maker Mead Johnson in 2017.

Asked about the possible sale during a call with analysts, Narasimhan declined to comment.

Some have expressed doubt that demand will hold up amid the price increases. Brewer Heineken said earlier this week that consumers may cut back on beer, threatening the industry’s recovery from the pandemic. Carlsberg said earlier in February that it may not see any profit growth in 2022 given the impact of rising supply chain expenses.

