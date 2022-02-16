Nippon Steel asks Japan for ¥2-trillion in subsidies to keep up with China

Japan’s biggest steelmaker is calling on Tokyo to provide at least ¥2-trillion in subsidies over almost three decades to meet net-zero carbon targets, as it seeks to stay competitive against China and other global rivals.

Nippon Steel needs the money to vie on an “equal footing”, according to Hideo Suzuki, the managing executive officer overseeing its net-zero initiative. The company expects it will cost as much as ¥5-trillion to build facilities enabling decarbonisation by 2050.

Suzuki said without the financial leg up, Chinese rivals — which already churn out more than half of the world’s steel — will be a greater threat to Japanese producers, as they will be able to take advantage of massive funding from their own centralised government.

“China has strong leadership, authority and abundant funds,” Suzuki said earlier this week. “They are very formidable as a rival.”

What Nippon Steel is asking of Japan is a sign of what governments worldwide face as they commit their industries to strict net-zero targets. The global steel industry alone is estimated by BloombergNEF to be required to spend $215bn-$278bn for capital investments by 2050.

The pressure is increasing amid a global race to develop green steel, with key suppliers including China Baowu Steel Group and European giant ArcelorMittal all pledging to become carbon neutral by the middle of this century.

Nippon Steel will ask the government for more funds, given it will need ¥1-trillion for research & development alone over the period, Suzuki said. He pointed to Beijing’s funding to its top producer China Baowu being more than four times what Japan’s entire steel industry receives in government subsidies.

Provide support

So far, Japan has allocated just a fraction of what Nippon Steel is seeking. The nation has earmarked ¥193.5bn over 10 years from its ¥2-trillion green fund for research & development of net-zero steel, Suzuki said.

“It will cost a lot of money to realise carbon neutrality,” Takeshi Hashimori, a deputy director at the metal industries division of Japan’s ministry of economy, trade and industry. “If there’s a need for R&D and investment in facilities, the government intends to make careful consideration and provide necessary support.”

Steel production relies heavily on coal-fired furnaces, putting pressure on global suppliers to develop technology, including use of hydrogen as a replacement for the key feedstock and fuel. The industry is responsible for about 15% of carbon emissions in both Japan and China, and 7% of greenhouse gases worldwide.

Still, Nippon Steel is ruling out tying up with Chinese producers to jointly develop new decarbonisation technology as it remains more advanced than other companies, according to Suzuki.

The call for funding wasn’t persuasive for at least some experts. Analyst Thanh Ha Pham at Jefferies Japan argues it is not worth using massive amounts of taxpayers’ money to keep producing lots of steel in Japan, much of which is exported.

Double cost

“Does it make sense to do so by using hydrogen that’s extremely expensive?” said Thanh Ha. “Hydrogen-based steelmaking will be more suited to elsewhere outside Japan,” referring to places including Australia and Africa where hydrogen can be more easily produced with low-cost renewable energy.

Nippon Steel has been making steel from mined iron and coal in blast furnaces for more than a century. Last year it said innovations for decarbonisation will require the cost of ¥4-trillion to ¥5-trillion in new facilities, which could at least double the cost of steel over the next 30 years.

The company has also laid out a plan to cut 30% of its emissions by 2030, before reaching net-zero two decades later. As well as building 100% hydrogen-based plants, it wants to boost the use of hydrogen in existing furnaces, and also make more metal via electric arc furnaces that remelt steel scrap.

