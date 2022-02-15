News

JPMorgan ascends to the metaverse

17 February 2022 - 05:00 Yueqi Yang
Visitors to JP Morgan's lounge in the metaverse are greeted by a digital portrait of Jamie Dimon and a roaming tiger. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Visitors to JP Morgan's lounge in the metaverse are greeted by a digital portrait of Jamie Dimon and a roaming tiger. Picture: BLOOMBERG

JPMorgan Chase has a lounge in the metaverse: visitors are greeted by a digital portrait of Jamie Dimon and a roaming tiger. Walk upstairs and you’ll see an executive’s presentation on the crypto economy.

The lounge is located at the Metajuku mall in Decentraland, a browser-based metaverse backed by the Digital Currency Group. Onyx, JPMorgan’s blockchain unit formed in 2020, set up the lounge as it released a paper on how businesses can explore opportunities in the metaverse. 

JPMorgan is the first Wall Street bank to launch a presence in the metaverse, joining a diverse group of brands to do so including Samsung and the Barbados embassy. The bank has been a proponent of blockchain technology and its use in financial transactions, as evidenced by its own JPM Coin.

The metaverse effort represents a further step in its investment in building out infrastructure in the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. Decentraland allows users to explore its metaverse by creating avatars and buying goods including land with its native currency MANA. 

The early part of JPMorgan’s blockchain efforts was “analysing the internal use cases,” said Christine Moy, Onyx global head of Liink, crypto and the metaverse. “Now we are focused on driving value externally by providing infrastructure” including blockchain and payments technology to clients such as game publishers. 

In the paper, the bank said the success of the metaverse is dependent on having a “robust and flexible financial ecosystem” and its core competencies in cross-border payments, foreign exchange, financial assets creation, trading and safekeeping can play a “major role in the metaverse”. 

Similar to JPMorgan’s role in the real world, “we are well positioned to bring together global trade and commerce” across digital universes, said Moy. “I would expect we would have a presence in all the major ones.”

For clients thinking about entering the metaverse, JPMorgan can provide an “integrated payments hub” with full solutions such as ledgering and wallets, said Adit Gadgil, head of e-commerce and TMT at JPMorgan Payments. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg News

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Can we lock down the metaverse?

The rise of the virtual will demand security and data management adjustments in real life.
Opinion
3 days ago

Former banker takes on Peloton in virtual reality cycling

Eric Min started Zwift for cyclists wanting a better indoor training experience and it is now the go-to platform for Tour de France winners
Opinion
3 days ago

Should marketers be taking the metaverse seriously?

A sizable audience will spend their time and money inside the metaverse which means marketers need to be taking it seriously
News & Insights
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JPMorgan ascends to the metaverse
News
2.
Zuckerberg lays out vision for ‘Metamates’
News
3.
Hydrogen vehicles seize the spotlight at ...
News
4.
Fed eyes faster rate hikes if inflation remains ...
News
5.
Shopify plunges as slowing online spending dents ...
News

Related Articles

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Delicious and surprising wine marriages worth wooing

Opinion / Columnists

BIG READ: Rejoyce! Tracing the SA thread in Ulysses 100 years on

Life

Aston Martin chases F1 glory with ex-McLaren boss Whitmarsh

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.