Fed eyes faster rate hikes if inflation remains stubborn

US consumer price growth accelerated to a four-decade high of 7.5% in January. In the labour market, employers added almost half a million new jobs in January despite record Covid-19 cases, and wages surged. Fed officials will have the February data in hand for both reports before it meets in March.

While the minutes highlighted the importance of “maintaining flexibility”, the record contained few new details on the size of the rate hike anticipated in March, nor on the Fed’s plans to shrink its bond holdings — a lack of information that investors took as a dovish sign as the S&P 500 erased losses and two-year Treasury yields fell.

“With no explicit discussion of a date to begin balance sheet runoff, or of the idea of a 50 basis point hike in March, the minutes are on the less-hawkish side of expectations,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “But they aren’t the last word on anything,” given the worse-than-expected inflation and wages data released since the meeting.

Fed officials, responding to high inflation, have sped up the taper of their asset purchases and are on track to conclude the programme by the middle of next month. During the meeting, the FOMC discussed balance sheet runoff plans and that debate was reflected in the minutes.

“A number of participants commented that conditions would likely warrant beginning to reduce the size of the balance sheet sometime later this year,” the minutes said.

In a statement released at its January meeting, the Fed said it expects the process of balance-sheet reduction will commence after it has begun raising rates. It also spelt out a plan to “significantly” shrink the balance sheet over time, while in the longer run holding mainly Treasury securities, implying a desire to shed most of the $2.7-trillion of mortgage-backed securities that it also currently owns.

Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in January that US labour market conditions were consistent with maximum employment. In the minutes, the Fed flagged, among other risks, “persistent real wage growth in excess of productivity growth that could trigger inflationary wage — price dynamics”.

The minutes noted “the possibility that longer-term inflation expectations could become unanchored”, though a blog post from the New York Fed’s Liberty Street Economics series earlier this week said that US consumers don’t expect red-hot inflation levels to last over the next few years.

