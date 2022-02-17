Airbus shakes off Covid-19 blues with record net income

Airbus posted record net income of €4.2bn for 2021 and set plans to reinstate a dividend, in a decisive move to leave the worst of the two-year Covid-19 pandemic behind.

A year end delivery push helped the company retain the crown of the world’s biggest maker of aircraft for the third consecutive time. The results will allow the France-based manufacturer to reward shareholders while gearing up production of its crucial A320 family of aircraft.

Handovers will increase to 720 aircraft this year from 2021’s 611, Airbus said in a statement on Thursday. CEO Guillaume Faury has targeted a ramp-up in production of the key A320-series single-aisle jet to a rate of 65 a month by mid-2023.

Airbus managed to keep deliveries and revenue flowing throughout the pandemic, but the 2021 results mark a return to strength after it charted an ambitious plan to boost build rates beyond pre-Covid levels in the coming years.

The results were helped by the reversal of some Covid-19-related charges, as well as the adjustment of a 2018 writedown, as a former assembly facility for the defunct A380 superjumbo will now be used to build A321s. The commercial rebound and cash containment efforts helped to underpin the decision to restore the dividend, Faury said.

The CEO called 2021 “another challenging year”.

“It was also a year of transition where our attention shifted from navigating the crisis towards recovery and growth,” he said on a conference call.

The company proposed a dividend of €1.50 a share to be paid on April 21. Airbus halted payouts to shareholders in the early months of the pandemic. The last annual dividend of €1.65 was paid in April 2019.

Border curbs

Airbus shares were down about 0.9% to €116.82 by midafternoon. They have gained 4.3% this year.

While a recovery in flying is taking hold in Europe and the US, bolstering the finances of customers, key markets in Asia continue to be held back by border curbs — including in China, where Faury has warned of a potential drag on sales.

As business improves, the challenges have shifted to supply strains and rising costs for energy and raw materials, Faury said.

The company will invest in its supplier network. It also plans to decide by midyear on a potential increase in A320 family production rates beyond the 2023 target, balancing strong demand with the ability of partners to keep pace, Faury said.

Supply chain issues will be the most difficult challenge in 2022 and possibly into 2023, he said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Other issues facing Airbus include the threat of a strike at UK factories and a legal feud with Qatar Airways over flaking paint on the A350 wide-body.

Airbus’s decision to cancel Qatar’s A350 and A321neo orders caught the industry’s attention, with International Air Transport Association chief Willie Walsh warning of the manufacturer’s growing market strength.

Faury said the company still hopes to find an amicable solution, while it had to protect itself as the court case continues.

Raised eyebrows

For this year, Airbus is targeting free cash flow of €3.5bn before customer financing and merger & acquisition (M&A) spending — about equal to 2021.

That drew raised eyebrows from analysts in Chloe Lemarie of Jefferies, who noted that the increase in deliveries should be reflected in the outlook. Airbus CFO Dominik Asam attributed the mismatch to stepped-up investments in production, inflation and expected writedowns.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (ebit) is targeted at €5.5bn, up from €4.9bn in 2021.

Faury confirmed a Reuters report that Airbus will review its defence operation, saying the move is done annually for all business segments. A collaboration with Dassault Aviation on a future European war aircraft will be an important part of the exercise, he said.

The discussions on the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) are “complicated” and taking longer than expected, he said.

Fourth-quarter ebit fell 18% to €1.5bn from the same period in 2020, when Airbus handed over 225 aircraft. Revenue decreased 14% to €17bn on 187 deliveries.

Rival plane maker Boeing has had a tougher pandemic than Airbus due to the 737 Max grounding, which has now been lifted, and production problems with 787 Dreamliners. It too looks to be turning a corner, predicting that cash flow will improve substantially this year.

Boeing beat Airbus on orders last year as demand for the 737 Max returned and freighter sales took off.

The competition looks set to continue, with Boeing netting a bumper order from Qatar Airways in January for its coming 777X freighter and Airbus nailing down commitments for its rival A350F at the Singapore Airshow this week.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg News

