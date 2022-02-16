Shopify plunges as slowing online spending dents its outlook

Shopify plunged the most in almost two years on Wednesday after giving a weaker outlook for growth in 2022, as online spending resets after the Covid-19-induced boom and consumers face higher inflation.

“The Covid-triggered acceleration of e-commerce that spilt into the first half of 2021 in the form of lockdowns and government stimulus will be absent from 2022,” the Canadian e-commerce giant said in a statement. “There is caution about inflation and consumer spend near term, for the full year.”

As a result, Shopify said full-year revenue growth will be lower than the 57% increase in 2021. The US-traded shares tumbled as much as 16% as the market opened in New York. It was the biggest intraday decline since March 2020.

Shopify, which provides software and other services that underpin the websites of many small businesses, grew dramatically during the early stages of the pandemic, with sales jumping 86% in 2020. Investors, however, fear the company can’t sustain its growth as shoppers return to more normal buying patterns. Those concerns intensified in January when Shopify said it had terminated contracts with several warehouse and fulfilment partners, sending shares to a 16-month low.

But for the fourth quarter Shopify beat analysts estimates for revenue and profit.

Revenue increased 41% to $1.38bn. Analysts, on average, projected $1.34bn, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.36 a share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $1.26. Gross merchandise volume, the value of merchants sales flowing through Shopify’s platform, increased 32% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to $54.1bn. Analysts, on average, estimated $52.6bn.

The company’s successful fourth quarter follows a rocky previous period, when the company’s results failed to meet analysts’ estimates for the first time since Shopify went public in 2015. At the time, Shopify cited supply chain issues and rising inflation for the disappointing results.

In its outlook for 2022, Shopify also said new contract terms with apps and theme developers that would cause a “headwind” to revenue from its store subscription plans in the first half.

