News

Mantashe asks atomic regulator board activist why he should not be fired

The energy minister says Peter Becker Becker maligned the board of the of the National Nuclear Regulator

16 February 2022 - 15:12 Antony Sguazzin
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe has asked Peter Becker, the community representative on the board of the National Nuclear Regulator, for written reasons as to why he should not be fired.

Mantashe, who has suspended Becker, said that he had maligned the board by saying in a magazine article that safety concerns may have been ignored in the restart of a nuclear reactor at the Koeberg power plant and had complained to the chair of the board and publicly about decision-making processes.

“These public statements suggest that the regulator and the government will not diligently and properly carry out their constitutional and statutory obligations,” Mantashe said in a letter to Becker and his lawyers seen by Bloomberg. “It is difficult to see how you can continue to serve with other members of the board against whom you have cast such aspersions.”

Becker said by text message that he will respond in coming days. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Mantashe to weigh booting Koeberg activist from regulator board

Minister says opponent of nuclear power cannot be part of industry watchdog
News
1 week ago

Ramaphosa puts old hand Mminele in charge of climate funds

Presidential Climate Finance Task Team will advise the government on implementing a R131bn funding agreement sealed at the COP26 climate conference ...
National
1 week ago

WATCH: What should SA’s updated Integrated Resource Plan look like?

Zinathi Gquma talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland and Just Share executive director Tracey Davies about the IRP
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mantashe asks atomic regulator board activist why ...
News
2.
Joe Biden says Russian invasion of Ukraine ...
News
3.
Accounting firm Mazars cuts ties with Trump
News
4.
Belgium approves four-day work week
News
5.
Macron to discuss Mali plan with West African ...
News

Related Articles

A ‘new dawn’ for SA’s electricity sector as state pivots to competition

National

Both opportunity and risk come with competition in SA’s electricity sector

National

GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: Sona offers the ideal opportunity for Ramaphosa to deal ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.