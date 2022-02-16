BioNTech eyes ‘vaccine-in-a-shipping container’ units for Africa

BioNTech says it has created the first messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine production facilities that can be transported in shipping containers, in a bid to expand supplies in African nations that have been left behind in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations.

The initial facility is expected to arrive in Africa in the second half of 2022, with manufacturing starting about 12 months after delivery, the German company said Wednesday. Each one would be able to produce as much as 50-million doses a year of the Covid-19 vaccine BioNTech developed with Pfizer, for example, and could produce shots against other diseases as well.

The plan is part of a wider effort to widen access to vaccines that have remained out of reach to large parts of the world during the pandemic. African health officials are trying to reduce the continent’s reliance on the rest of the world for vaccine supplies. Africa imports about 99% of all the shots it needs. The goal is to slash that to 40% over the next two decades.

While BioNTech, Moderna and other companies are pursuing their own vaccine projects in Africa, health advocates have urged them instead to support a World Health Organisation (WHO) mRNA initiative that’s already under way in SA. Earlier in February, SA scientists made a Covid-19 vaccine candidate that matched the one by Moderna but said they needed further support from the industry to get the shots into commercial production.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement that BioNTech’s project could complement the mRNA hub and its surrounding network, and Rwandan President Paul Kagame said the technology “opens up a new horizon for global vaccine equity”.

BioNTech estimates that a facility would cost less than the €150m required to build a new plant producing at the same scale. The company doesn’t intend to profit rolling out the “BioNTainer” project in Africa, but is working on “different use cases”, the company said.

Each facility will have at least two modules with six containers each, according to BioNTech. The company said it plans to ship BioNTainers to Rwanda, Senegal and potentially SA, and will initially run the facilities before transferring the know-how and operations to local partners.

Bloomberg