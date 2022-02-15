Macron to discuss Mali plan with West African leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a dinner on Wednesday for the leaders of several West African countries in Paris, where he’ll discuss his pitch to shift the focus of European forces battling an insurgency from Mali to another nation.

Macron will be joined by the leaders of Chad, Mauritania and Niger, according to an official in his office, who didn’t say if the leaders of Mali and Burkina Faso would also be present.

Macron has been drawing up plans to withdraw French forces from Mali, amid deteriorating ties with the local junta, and has been pushing EU allies to do the same. He will discuss the situation at dinner, a person familiar with his thinking said.

Defence ministers from Takuba — the multinational European presence that fights Islamist insurgents alongside West African forces — agreed on Friday that staying in Mali is no longer sensible, but it’s now up to authorities in member states to make a decision, a spokesperson for the Estonian defence ministry said.

EU leaders are set to discuss the bloc’s relationship with Africa in Brussels on Thursday. Though Takuba isn’t on the agenda, it will certainly be brought up.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, with whom Macron speaks before key summits to co-ordinate positions, is also invited to the dinner in Paris, his office said.

It isn’t clear yet which country Takuba forces could be redeployed to.

As the centre of an insurgency that spans several countries, Mali is geographically best situated for operations. But Paris argues the situation has become untenable since the junta, which took power after a coup in May, allowed the deployment of a private Russian force, sought to postpone a return to democracy and reviewed bilateral military agreements.

Macron’s proposal could pressure Malian authorities to re-engage and result in European allies taking on more responsibility. He has been trying to recalibrate France’s role in the region for more than year, with plans to scale back the country’s largest and most expensive overseas operation by half.

The leaders of Senegal and Ghana are also attending the dinner in Paris, their offices said. Burkina Faso’s junta leader Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba is being sworn in as president the same day.

The French government spokesperson said a decision on France’s Sahel presence is expected in coming days.

Apart from Takuba, which fully deployed in April 2021, EU forces in Mali participate in a European training mission and the UN peacekeeping operation, Minusma.

