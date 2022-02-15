News

Macron to discuss Mali plan with West African leaders

EU leaders are set to discuss the bloc’s relationship with Africa in Brussels on Thursday

15 February 2022 - 18:21 Ania Nussbaum and Katarina Hoije
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in Brest, France, February 11 2022. Picture: LUDOVIC MARIN/REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in Brest, France, February 11 2022. Picture: LUDOVIC MARIN/REUTERS

 French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a dinner on Wednesday for the leaders of several West African countries in Paris, where he’ll discuss his pitch to shift the focus of European forces battling an insurgency from Mali to another nation. 

Macron will be joined by the leaders of Chad, Mauritania and Niger, according to an official in his office, who didn’t say if the leaders of Mali and Burkina Faso would also be present. 

Macron has been drawing up plans to withdraw French forces from Mali, amid deteriorating ties with the local junta, and has been pushing EU allies to do the same. He will discuss the situation at dinner, a person familiar with his thinking said. 

Defence ministers from Takuba — the multinational European presence that fights Islamist insurgents alongside West African forces — agreed on Friday that staying in Mali is no longer sensible, but it’s now up to authorities in member states to make a decision, a spokesperson for the Estonian defence ministry said. 

EU leaders are set to discuss the bloc’s relationship with Africa in Brussels on Thursday. Though Takuba isn’t on the agenda, it will certainly be brought up.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, with whom Macron speaks before key summits to co-ordinate positions, is also invited to the dinner in Paris, his office said.

 It isn’t clear yet which country Takuba forces could be redeployed to.

As the centre of an insurgency that spans several countries, Mali is geographically best situated for operations. But Paris argues the situation has become untenable since the junta, which took power after a coup in May, allowed the deployment of a private Russian force, sought to postpone a return to democracy and reviewed bilateral military agreements. 

Macron’s proposal could pressure Malian authorities to re-engage and result in European allies taking on more responsibility. He has been trying to recalibrate France’s role in the region for more than year, with plans to scale back the country’s largest and most expensive overseas operation by half. 

The leaders of Senegal and Ghana are also attending the dinner in Paris, their offices said. Burkina Faso’s junta leader Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba is being sworn in as president the same day.

The French government spokesperson said a decision on France’s Sahel presence is expected in coming days.

Apart from Takuba, which fully deployed in April 2021, EU forces in Mali participate in a European training mission and the UN peacekeeping operation, Minusma. 

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit bloomberg.com 

Ecowas suspends Bukina Faso after military coup

The 15-member Economic Community of West African States suspends Burkina Faso after the army overthrew President Roch Kabore this week, diplomatic ...
World
2 weeks ago

Blinken inks $2.2bn development aid deal in Nigeria on first trip to Africa

US secretary of state is in Nigeria for talks on domestic and regional security, as well as development aid
World
2 months ago

Triple suicide bombing in Uganda heightens fear of jihadist threat

Explosions send bloodied office workers scrambling for cover
World
3 months ago

Macron announces end of Operation Barkhane in Sahel

France has grown frustrated with instability in Mali and plans a 'deep transformation' of its military commitment' in West Africa as jihadists gain a ...
World
8 months ago

Thousands bid farewell to Idriss Deby as rebels warn African leaders to stay away

The Chadian president was killed while leading his troops against a rebel offensive on Monday
World
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Belgium approves four-day work week
News
2.
Macron to discuss Mali plan with West African ...
News
3.
SpiceJet posts surprise profit after seven ...
News
4.
Keener to pry after Covid-19, UK regulator orders ...
News
5.
Oil slips from near 2014 high after Russia says ...
News

Related Articles

IAN BREMMER: Global strife burns longer and hotter as US and major powers step ...

Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Another year of staring down the barrel for Africa

Opinion / Columnists

PETER FABRICIUS: Will climate change make Africa a continent of arid and moist ...

Life / Books

EU to sanction Mali junta in support of regional efforts

News

Mali expels French envoy over ‘hostile and outrageous’ remarks

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.