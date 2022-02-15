Keener to pry after Covid-19, UK regulator orders review at HSBC

UK regulators have told HSBC Holdings to review how it reports credit risk, starting a process that industry experts say can sometimes lead to large-scale and costly internal reforms.

HSBC has been instructed to commission a section 166 review, which typically involves bringing in a consultant to analyse the accuracy of regulatory reporting, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing private matters. The review typically leads to a report recommending changes inside the lender.

A spokesperson for HSBC declined to comment. The Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), which supervises banks, said it does not comment on individual reviews.

“With the regulator breathing down their neck, this is a stressful process,” Mark Turner, an MD at the consultancy Kroll who has carried out such reviews, said in an interview.

“You know that there’s going to be significant effort required from senior management. You’re going to have to divert resources from the business to look after this. There’s going to be lots of meetings and disruption. These are disruptive processes by design.”

In January the PRA told banks it was expanding its use of such reviews, having previously raised concerns about regulatory returns.

“Multiple firms did not treat the preparation of their regulatory returns with the same care and diligence that they apply to financial reporting shared with the market and counterparties,” PRA officials David Bailey and Rebecca Jackson wrote to CEOs in September.

Turner, who said Kroll is not working on the HSBC review, put the total cost of a report and subsequent reforms in a range from millions to hundreds of millions of pounds. He noted other banks may face similar scrutiny as the PRA steps up its pressure on banks generally over their reporting.

The PRA appears keener to delve into firms’ business strategies and target markets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, said Aneesh Subhra, a senior manager at BDO, which works on such reviews.

“It definitely seems that firms that have a large trade finance arm, with cost-of-credit risk and financial crime risk, are at risk of getting a notice,” he said.

A review can involve analysing whether a bank has the right people in place, examining customer credit files and whether the bank is following its own processes, Kroll’s Turner said. The report may recommend recruiting or retraining staff, or propose overhauls to the board, he added.

In the year through February 2020, the PRA commissioned 29 reviews of firms including banks, investment firms, clearinghouses and insurers, on topics such as governance, individual accountability and information management. The number fell to 17 the following year as the regulator paused some work amid the pandemic.

The cost of a skilled person review in 2019 to 2020 ranged between £86,000 and £4.2m. That does not include the cost of remediation.

Sam Tymms, MD at Promontory Financial, which carries out skilled person reviews, said the process can begin when a regulator has a concern, or simply because it thinks it is time to check.

The reports “can be quite helpful to a firm because they calibrate them against their peers”, she said, though she added that the process is always demanding.

“For a major house, you wouldn’t do a section 166 on a tiny area. Even if the scope is not wide, a narrow scope across the entire organisation would be quite a big review,” Tymms said.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit bloomberg.com