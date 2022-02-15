Joe Biden says Russian invasion of Ukraine remains ‘distinctly possible’

Biden said the US and its Nato allies are prepared for whatever happens and that Russia will pay a steep economic price if Moscow launches an invasion. “We are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which remains very much a possibility,” Biden said.

The open US effort has prompted Russia — which has repeatedly denied it seeks to attack Ukraine — to criticise the American rhetoric as “hysteria”.

But the strategy has drawn scrutiny even among some close European allies and prompted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to make sarcastic comments that spooked jittery world markets this week.

“They scare us with the big war and once again appoint the date of military invasion,” Zelenskiy, said in a video address late on Monday. “We seek peace and want to resolve all issues only via negotiations.”

In Paris and Berlin, officials have never denied the risks posed to Ukraine, but their messages have lacked the same urgency as the US, and even urged caution.

One top French government official described the US as maximising “pressure”, with one minister wondering whether the alarmist US tone was guided by domestic considerations. Aides to President Emmanuel Macron, who reached out to Putin early in his mandate, have insisted that the West not make “self-fulfilling” statements.

In Berlin, a senior German official said that as long as Putin hadn’t made a decision to act, it was futile to speculate on his plans — and that it was possible the Russian leader himself hadn’t figured out his strategy. Putin has said Nato’s expansion is a national security threat and has sought security guarantees from the Western alliance.

Biden administration officials say their strategy is simply a response to what they see as a real and growing threat from Russia. By releasing intelligence on Russian military formations near the Ukraine border and circulating lists of potentially dire economic sanctions, the US seeks to deter Putin from any potential invasion, according to administration officials.

White House officials — many of whom served in the Obama administration and saw Putin’s disinformation efforts in the build-up to the 2014 annexation of Crimea — also believe that their flood of normally classified information can prove a deterrent by underscoring the reach of American intelligence to the Kremlin.

More tangibly, they argue it also robs the element of surprise from any potential disinformation effort, and throws immediate scepticism on any Russian justification for military action. White house press secretary Jen Psaki said the objective “is to deny Russia the opportunity to use some of the tactics, sometimes some of the lies that they have done in the past to justify an invasion of Ukraine”.

With the US and Nato leaders unwilling to put their troops on the line in Ukraine, leaks from Western negotiations and public statements have focused on the financial penalties that could hit Putin and his partners personally, disrupt Russia’s ability to access global financial networks, kill a valuable natural gas pipeline and cripple key industries in case of attack.

Given how Russia has sought to insulate its economy from the risk of Western sanctions, it’s not clear whether they would have the desired impact. But the measures also risk hurting European economies more than the US, leaving some allies wary of adopting them in totality.

Following intelligence breakdowns in predicting Afghanistan’s rapid collapse to the Taliban and issues dating back to the second Iraq War, the intelligence releases have sparked some scepticism, with the administration saying it can’t provide more direct evidence of its claims because of the need to protect sources and methods.

On the other hand, the risk for the US if it were propagating bad intelligence is losing credibility in Europe amid the sanctions push — while also revealing to Putin that Washington had little insight to his actions.

The campaign’s effectiveness has been ambiguous. Russia’s announcement Tuesday that it was withdrawing some troops from border regions after completing military exercises could be a signal that the US effort is paying dividends — or an indication Washington has been over-hyping the threat all along.

While it will take time to know if the Biden approach has worked, in the short-term it hasn’t offered any rally-around-the-flag political benefits with voters. Just 40% of respondents in a CBS News/YouGov poll released over the weekend said they approved of the way Biden was handling issues with Russia, while a majority of Americans — 53% — said the US should stay out of the matter entirely.

But the Biden administration approach has won plaudits from an unlikely corner: Republicans.

Many members of the GOP are largely backing the administration’s strategy, and few have publicly questioned the intelligence provided by the White House — including allegations, rejected by Moscow, that Russia planned to film a propaganda video involving staged explosions and the use of corpses to fake an attack by Ukrainian forces or Nato allies.

“These things could rapidly escalate into something far more dangerous,” Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters after a briefing with administration officials on Monday. “So this is a very tense moment.”

‘Avert a war’

Administration officials say their warnings represent an acceptance of the realities on the ground. US officials were reluctant at first to give Putin attention in the early days of the military build-up — downplaying the troop movements publicly despite concerns growing internally. But now, they say, the threat is undeniable and obvious.

“We are trying to stop a war, to prevent a war, to avert a war,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday. “All we can do is come here before you in good faith and share everything that we know to the best of our ability.”

