Intel to buy Israeli chipmaker as it takes on Taiwanese rival

Intel has agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor for about $5.4bn, part of CEO Pat Gelsinger’s push into the outsourced chip-manufacturing business.

Intel will pay $53 a share in cash for Tower, according to a statement on Tuesday. The companies’ boards have approved the transaction, which they expect will close in about 12 months.

Shares of Tower were up 43% during premarket trading in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, before easing to a gain of 36%. Intel advanced less than 1% in New York.

Gelsinger, who took the CEO job a year ago, is betting he can compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) in the chip-foundry market, the contract manufacturing of semiconductors for other companies. His comeback plan for Intel involves modernising its factories and building new ones aimed at restoring its leadership in chip technology.

With Tower, Intel is acquiring customers and expertise. The chip-foundry industry requires experience in handling different types of chips and designs. Intel has previously had little success in that area due to a lack of commitment to it, Gelsinger has said. Intel’s factories have historically produced only its own designs.

Tower makes power management chips, image sensors and a variety of other semiconductors. Its customers include Analog Devices and Broadcom.

What the move does not provide is scale. Tower had annual sales of about $1.3bn last year, a fraction of TSMC’s $56bn.

Analysts expect TSMC’s sales to grow about 27% in 2022. The Hsinchu-based company, which pioneered the market, accounts for more than 50% of industry revenue and makes chips for many of Intel’s key rivals, a list that includes Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia.

Tower, which is based in northern Israel, was formed from the combination of other companies’ plants, starting in the 1990s. It also owns a factory in Texas.

The Tower deal is just part of Gelsinger’s plan to get Intel back on track. He is also building a factory in Ohio that could cost $20bn and new facilities in Europe. The spending spree is weighing on Intel’s profit margins and has put investors on edge.

The company’s earnings missed analysts’ projections last quarter, and it gave a disappointing outlook. But Intel has said that profit margins could be back to their historically high levels within five years.

Gelsinger also is seeking government funding to rebuild manufacturing in the US and Europe, arguing that too much of the industry’s production has shifted to Asia.

“This is a big investment cycle for us as a company,” he said in an interview after the earnings report last month. “It is the right one for Intel — it is a critical one for our industry and for our nation.”

Goldman Sachs served as financial adviser to Intel. JPMorgan Chase served as financial adviser to Tower.

