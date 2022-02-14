News

Sibanye’s gold mine workers vote to strike until demands are met

Members of NUM, Amcu, UASA and Solidarity met on Sunday to discuss pay negotiations

14 February 2022 - 12:02 Paul Burkhardt and Felix Njini
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Sibanye-Stillwater’s biggest mining unions voted to strike at the company’s gold operations until their wage demands are met, one of the groups said after a meeting.

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), UASA and Solidarity met in Carletonville on Sunday to discuss pay negotiations. 

The members rejected Sibanye’s offer to increase monthly wages by R700 in each of the next three years and are demanding R1,000 for the same period, said NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu. The start of a strike has not been decided, but will occur after notice is served on Monday, he said.

The unions have not issued a formal notice to strike and “have asked to engage this week”, Sibanye spokesperson James Wellsted said on Monday. 

The NUM and Amcu, which have had a long-standing rivalry resulting in sometimes violent clashes as they campaigned to win or retain membership, are the biggest unions in the gold sector. Along with the two other groups, they demanded in September an increase of R1,500 a month, which Sibanye described as unaffordable and said would result in the early closure of shafts.

In January the labour groups were granted a certificate to strike.

Sibanye’s Beatrix, Driefontein and Kloof mines employ about 31,000 workers in an industry struggling to curb costs amid the geological challenges of mining the world’s deepest shafts.

