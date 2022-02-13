US inflation charges higher with larger-than-forecast gain
US consumer prices jumped in January by more than expected, representing a bigger hit to Americans’ pay cheques as inflation rises at the fastest pace since 1982 and the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates.
The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 7.5% from a year earlier after a 7% annual gain in December, according to labour department data released this week. The inflation gauge rose 0.6% in January from a month earlier, reflecting broad increases that included higher food, electricity and shelter costs.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, so-called core prices increased 6% from a year ago — also the most since 1982 — and 0.6% from a month earlier.
Economists had projected a 7.3% year-on-year increase in the CPI and 0.4% gain from a month earlier.
The data reinforces the Fed’s intentions to begin raising rates next month to combat broad-based inflationary pressures and could lead markets to expect even more aggressive action from the central bank.
The steady run-up in prices has eroded recent wage gains and consumer purchasing power, sucking much of the air out of what has been an exceptional bounce-back in the US economy.
Leading up to the Fed’s March 15-16 meeting, policymakers will also have in hand the February CPI report.
The rapid pickup in inflation boils down in large part to the mismatch between supply and demand.
With the help of substantial government stimulus, a surge in household purchases strained factories and global supply chains. Capacity constraints of US producers trying to ramp up production were made worse by a smaller pool of available labour.
The tight labour market, in which the unemployment rate is now 4%, has led employers to bid up wages in an attempt to fill millions of job openings and retain workers. Last year, compensation costs surged by the most in two decades.
Bloomberg