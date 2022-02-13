US inflation charges higher with larger-than-forecast gain

US consumer prices jumped in January by more than expected, representing a bigger hit to Americans’ pay cheques as inflation rises at the fastest pace since 1982 and the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates.

The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 7.5% from a year earlier after a 7% annual gain in December, according to labour department data released this week. The inflation gauge rose 0.6% in January from a month earlier, reflecting broad increases that included higher food, electricity and shelter costs.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, so-called core prices increased 6% from a year ago — also the most since 1982 — and 0.6% from a month earlier.

Economists had projected a 7.3% year-on-year increase in the CPI and 0.4% gain from a month earlier.

The data reinforces the Fed’s intentions to begin raising rates next month to combat broad-based inflationary pressures and could lead markets to expect even more aggressive action from the central bank.