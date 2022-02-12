Trains and planes reap travel surge as vaccinated Brits go south
Travel firms get a much-needed boost that started over the weekend as thousands of vaccinated Britons head to continental Europe for the midterm school break, starting what could be a bumper year for travel as coronavirus concerns ease.
Eurostar International expects the biggest leap in customer numbers since October over the 10 days through February 20, with more than 125,000 people booked to board its Channel Tunnel express trains, surpassing the total for the whole of January. Many of the nine daily services from London to Paris are sold out.
The UK arm of TUI, Europe’s biggest tour operator, said booking levels for its flight and hotel packages are comparable to 2019, before the virus struck, with Spain’s subtropical Canary Islands the most popular destination. easyJet reports a spate of late sales leading up to the school recess as families snatch a long-awaited break.
Demand has been fuelled by the easing of travel curbs as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 passes its peak. The UK scrapped testing for fully vaccinated passengers starting on Friday. The tourism boost will be especially welcome after the new outbreak starved beleaguered airlines and travel companies of revenue over the Christmas and New Year holiday.
“We are seeing a surge in leisure traffic both in the short term and looking further ahead to spring and early summer,” Eurostar chief commercial officer Francois Le Doze said. “We’ll continue to add trains across our core routes and look forward to returning to our pre-pandemic frequency of service.”
Eurostar, which is operating at 50% of pre-virus capacity, said passenger numbers are double what they were last summer.
Friday was due be the busiest day, with more than 16,000 people booked, most of them outbound from the UK. While that’s 1,000 shy of October’s school holiday, it’s “almost more impressive” since people headed to France must now take a pre-departure test, a spokesperson said.
While Paris is the top Eurostar destination from the UK, there are also four daily returns on the London-Brussels route, two of them going on to Amsterdam. A weekly ski train to the Alpine resorts of Moutiers or Bourg St Maurice relaunched on January 28 after being halted before the pandemic, and has strong bookings for the school holiday, according to operator TravelSki.
The Port of Dover, where cars ferry across the English Channel to France, said it has been preparing for higher tourist flows during half-term, though volumes remain below normal, according to a spokesperson.
There are six times the number of international flights from the UK than in the 2021 half-term holiday, but frequencies remain down by almost half from 2020, just before coronavirus lockdowns took effect, according to analytics firm Cirium.
TUI UK has seen “strong and sustained booking patterns” since the end of testing was announced, MD Andrew Flintham said in a statement distributed by the UK government. Bookings are also buoyant beyond Europe, with Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Cape Verde Islands most popular.
Like easyJet, British Airways said it has seen a sales boost from the lifting of restrictions, though London’s Heathrow airport, which is dependent on long-haul travel, cautioned on Friday that business demand and inbound tourism to the UK remain weak amid high global Omicron rates.
The UK capital’s leisure-heavy Gatwick hub said on Friday it would reopen its second terminal from March 27, as BA resumes short-haul services there.
Some complications to travel also remain, chiefly around differences in testing requirements.
France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune last week said the country will scrap tests for fully inoculated visitors, but gave no date. Eurostar said it is hopeful the change will come this week, in time for families for whom the school break falls later in February.
Spain said on Friday it will allow youngsters aged 12 to 17 to visit from countries including the UK from Monday, if they show a negative Covid-19 test.
Bloomberg News. For more stories like this see bloomberg.com
