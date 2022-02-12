Trains and planes reap travel surge as vaccinated Brits go south

Eurostar, which is operating at 50% of pre-virus capacity, said passenger numbers are double what they were last summer.

Friday was due be the busiest day, with more than 16,000 people booked, most of them outbound from the UK. While that’s 1,000 shy of October’s school holiday, it’s “almost more impressive” since people headed to France must now take a pre-departure test, a spokesperson said.

While Paris is the top Eurostar destination from the UK, there are also four daily returns on the London-Brussels route, two of them going on to Amsterdam. A weekly ski train to the Alpine resorts of Moutiers or Bourg St Maurice relaunched on January 28 after being halted before the pandemic, and has strong bookings for the school holiday, according to operator TravelSki.

The Port of Dover, where cars ferry across the English Channel to France, said it has been preparing for higher tourist flows during half-term, though volumes remain below normal, according to a spokesperson.

There are six times the number of international flights from the UK than in the 2021 half-term holiday, but frequencies remain down by almost half from 2020, just before coronavirus lockdowns took effect, according to analytics firm Cirium.

TUI UK has seen “strong and sustained booking patterns” since the end of testing was announced, MD Andrew Flintham said in a statement distributed by the UK government. Bookings are also buoyant beyond Europe, with Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Cape Verde Islands most popular.

Like easyJet, British Airways said it has seen a sales boost from the lifting of restrictions, though London’s Heathrow airport, which is dependent on long-haul travel, cautioned on Friday that business demand and inbound tourism to the UK remain weak amid high global Omicron rates.

The UK capital’s leisure-heavy Gatwick hub said on Friday it would reopen its second terminal from March 27, as BA resumes short-haul services there.

Some complications to travel also remain, chiefly around differences in testing requirements.

France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune last week said the country will scrap tests for fully inoculated visitors, but gave no date. Eurostar said it is hopeful the change will come this week, in time for families for whom the school break falls later in February.

Spain said on Friday it will allow youngsters aged 12 to 17 to visit from countries including the UK from Monday, if they show a negative Covid-19 test.

