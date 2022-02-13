Swiss voters back ban on tobacco advertising

Swiss voters backed a measure to protect children and young adults from tobacco advertising, while rejecting separate ballots to ban animal testing and remove a levy on corporate capital raising.

Restrictions on tobacco ads were supported by 56.6% of voters, according to preliminary government results. It’s only the 25th time a popular initiative passed in a national vote.

Switzerland has strong ties to the tobacco industry. It’s the home of Japan Tobacco International’s international headquarters and also hosts a global research facility for Philip Morris International.

The government had opposed the restrictions as too sweeping. But plebiscites are a key feature of Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, with votes several times a year on anything from basic income to immigration quotas.

Animal testing

The measure to prohibit all animal testing failed with 79.1% of voters rejecting it. The proposal would have also led to a ban on the import of products developed using animal experiments.

The government also opposed this initiative, arguing that a ban would put Switzerland — home to companies including Roche Holding and Novartis — at a disadvantage. The country already has strict animal-welfare laws.

Stamp duty

In a blow to Switzerland’s business-friendly appeal, 62.7% of voters also rejected a government proposal to cut a tax on company fund raising.

The government had argued that ending the so-called new issues tax, which amounts to 1% of any capital raised, would reduce investment costs and aid jobs growth.

Switzerland is pushing to maintain its pro-business status after it agreed to a global deal to implement a minimum tax rate of 15% on profits. That will raise payments for multinationals in the country from 2024, though that plan once again requires a national vote.

Also on the ballot was a set of measures to benefit the media, which failed with 54.6% of voters rejecting it.

