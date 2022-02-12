Aluminium nears record high on declining stockpiles

Trading giant Trafigura Group has a stark warning for aluminium buyers: deep shortages of one of the most widely used metals mean the world will run out of stockpiles by early 2024.

Demand for aluminium — used in everything from food packaging to cars to planes — has surged as the global economy recovers from the pandemic, while an energy crisis in Europe and China has crimped supply. That has put prices on the brink of a record high, and the prospect of even more gains will add to the headache of red-hot inflation facing consumers and central banks.

“Aluminium is a very bullish story,” Philippe Mueller, Trafigura’s head of aluminium trading, said. “You could see parabolic spikes once stocks run out.”

Mueller declined to forecast how high prices might climb, but warned that the supply tightness that has underpinned the rally will only get more extreme in the coming years.

The advance has been almost relentless, with aluminium more than doubling since the early days of the Covid-19 crisis. Spot prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) have also fetched big premiums over futures contracts, signalling a squeeze on supply. Combined stockpiles tracked by the LME and Shanghai Futures Exchange are near the lowest since 2008.

While new aluminium smelters will have to be built to meet growing demand, there is little prospect of that happening in the short term, according to Mueller.