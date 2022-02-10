London police chief Cressida Dick resigns

London’s most senior police officer, Cressida Dick, resigned after Mayor Sadiq Khan lost confidence in her leadership over a series of scandals that rocked the capital’s force.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner was under intense pressure after an official report last week found officers had joked about rape, killing Black children and beating their wives. It came with the Met already facing widespread condemnation, including over the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer last year.

“It is clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue,” Dick said in a sudden statement late on Thursday, just hours after she had told BBC radio she had “absolutely no intention of going.”

Dick was hired in 2017 as the first woman to hold the top job in London’s police, which also takes responsibility for counter-terrorism nationwide. Her appointment came at a time when public confidence in the force was already declining. But the scrutiny intensified dramatically when Everard was murdered.

It was not only the humiliation that the crime was committed by a Met officer. The force was then widely criticised for its heavy-handed policing of a vigil in Everard’s memory, which took place when London was under pandemic social-distancing rules.

For Dick, the coronavirus outbreak compounded what was already a turbulent time for the police under her tenure, including protests over lockdowns, the environment, Brexit, and terrorist attacks including at London Bridge that left eight people dead just months after she took office.

While the power to hire and fire London’s top police official lies with home secretary Priti Patel, the position effectively relies on the mayor’s support. By Thursday, their relationship had broken down.

“That’s regrettable but we are where we are,” minister Robert Courts told Sky News on Friday during the government’s media round, suggesting the matter should have been handled differently. “It clearly is now another issue that has to be resolved on top of all the other challenges the Met has.”

In London’s Evening Standard newspaper, Patel wrote on Friday that a series of “appalling incidents” meant that “strong and decisive new leadership will be required to restore public confidence” in the Met.

Sensitive probe

The timing is especially awkward for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration, which is under investigation by the Met over allegations Downing Street staff held parties that broke pandemic rules imposed by the government on the country.

Dick became embroiled in a political storm after the Met initially decided not to start a formal probe, before later reversing the decision amid a public outcry.

The implications could yet be seismic, with many lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party saying they will wait for the police findings before deciding whether to try to oust Johnson as leader. The prime minister himself has been dogged by questions — including at a Nato press briefing on Thursday — over whether he would step down if found to have broken pandemic rules.

The Met said on Wednesday it is contacting more than 50 people over the gatherings in Downing Street. Johnson has said he attended two of them.

With the process to appoint Dick’s replacement potentially taking months, the spotlight will fall even more strongly on deputy assistant commissioner Jane Connors, who is leading the investigation into what the British media has dubbed the “partygate” allegations.

On Friday, Courts insisted the probe would “not be affected” by the change in Met leadership.

Sudden end

For Dick, who was due to serve seven years in office having signed a two-year contract extension to 2024, the end was abrupt.

Khan said this week he wanted answers within “days and weeks” from Dick over allegations of misogynistic, homophobic, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic incidents in the Met. Other recent scandals include two officers jailed for taking and sharing photos of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Dick and Khan held a meeting last week in which the mayor told her to come up with a plan to tackle the issues in the Met. They were supposed to meet again on Thursday, after Dick’s BBC interview in which she said she is “leading a real transformation of the Met” and would not quit.

But she was made aware she had lost Khan’s confidence and didn’t attend the planned meeting, the person said.

“I am not satisfied with the commissioner’s response,” Khan said in a statement published after Dick had announced her resignation. “It’s clear that the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police.”

