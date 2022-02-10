News

Australia's women still vastly underpaid

About 22% of Australian company boards do not have a single woman on them, and less than one in five CEOs are female, a report has found

11 February 2022 - 12:18 Jackie Edwards
Melbourne's central business district, Australia. Picture: 123RF/RICHIE0703
Melbourne's central business district, Australia. Picture: 123RF/RICHIE0703

The push for gender equality in Australia is making little headway in the workplace.

The nation’s men are now twice as likely to be highly paid than women, according to the latest scorecard from the government’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency. While the pay gap between the sexes narrowed in the year through March 2021, the drop was just half a percentage point.

Furthermore, about 22% of company boards don’t have a single woman on them, and less than one in five CEOs are female, the report found.

“From the very top-down, women are undervalued in Australian businesses and underrepresented where decisions are made,” WGEA Director Mary Wooldridge said in a statement Friday. “We will not see gender parity at CEO level for another 80 years on current rates of progress.”

The research lands as calls grow louder for stronger visibility and better treatment of women in Australia’s labour force. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other parliament leaders this week publicly apologised for a culture of sexual misconduct inside the legislature, while investors are scrutinising toxicity in the mining sector, a key pillar of the nation’s economy.

The WGEA report covers more than 4-million employees, capturing the onset of Covid-19 and the impact of Australia’s initial lockdowns.

Around one in three men are in Australia’s top earnings quartile, made up of workers that are bringing in at least A$120,000 ($86,100) a year, according to the report. In contrast, one in three women are in the lowest-paid group of employees, making A$60,000 or less.

Pay parity was also in the spotlight on Thursday in Australia, when parliament passed a bill overhauling aspects of its pensions system in a bid to lift women's’ retirement savings and close the gender pay gap. Women are entering retirement with about 28% less savings than men, while 36% of retired females rely on their partner’s income to meet living costs, according to government data.

Australian construction firms have the largest wage discrepancy, with women in that industry earning on average 31% less than men. The financial and insurance sector comes a close second with a gender pay gap of almost 30%.

Still, the finance industry has reduced the chasm over the past few years thanks to a “very persistent focus” on pay gap audits, Wooldridge told Bloomberg Television. It’s also implemented practices to help “change those dynamics that lead to predominantly men being in those higher-paid positions.”

The report found some improvement in diversity among workplace bosses: about 41% of managers were women, up from 36% in 2013. Access to paid domestic violence leave also increased fourfold in the last five years, with over half of employers offering it during the pandemic.

Recent data from the Australian Institute of Company Directors show that the number of women on the boards of Australia’s 200 biggest companies has been rising about two percentage points per year since reaching a target of 30% in 2019. 

The percentage of female directorships topped 34% in December, higher than the 31% of women seen on boards of S&P 500 firms in the U.S.

Bloomberg

Words are not enough, Scott Morrison told after apology for culture of abuse

Australia still has unequal gender representation at top government levels, with women making up less than a third of politicians in the House of ...
News
2 days ago

XHANTI PAYI: Higher wages vs jobs debate is misplaced

We shouldn’t be waylaid by the ‘higher wages or jobs’ discussion. Both are important if we are to beat poverty and inequality
Opinion
1 day ago

A requiem for the Judicial Service Commission

In a fatally flawed process, the commissioners tasked with advising the president as he chooses a new chief justice instead ensured he could not ...
Opinion
1 day ago
