Vodafone says Iliad’s offer for its Italian unit is too low

Vodafone has rejected an €11.25bn offer from Iliad and Apax Partners for its Italian unit, it said in a statement on Thursday, after Bloomberg had reported the telecoms group was leaning towards spurning the bid.

Vodafone viewed the approach as too low, according to people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified because the information was private. While Vodafone is keen to participate in any Italian consolidation, it believes the potential synergies that Iliad could extract from a combination would warrant a higher price, the people said.

Vodafone’s statement disclosed that Iliad’s approach involved private equity firm Apax as a co-bidder.

The approach was “not in the best interests of shareholders”, Vodafone said without elaborating. “Vodafone continues to pragmatically pursue several value accretive in-market consolidation opportunities to deliver sustainable market structures in its major European markets, including Italy.”

Iliad said it would “pursue its stand-alone strategy” in a responding statement, a suggestion it won’t increase its bid. The statement also confirmed its offer value, after Bloomberg first reported the approach on Monday. Paris-based Iliad said it was a “very high premium” of 100% cash, and it had strong financial support from a top European bank.

Shares of Vodafone were down 1.4% at 4.26pm in London, shedding earlier gains after Iliad’s statement and giving it a market value of about £37.2n.

Fierce competition

Vodafone is looking for merger opportunities in the UK, Spain, Italy and Portugal, CEO Nick Read said last week. His comments came after activist investor Cevian Capital built up a stake in the telecom operator and began lobbying for changes.

Options to boost value at Vodafone could include consolidating its presence in key markets, selling some operations or pursuing stock buybacks, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

“Iliad’s reported €11b offer for Vodafone’s Italian operation is too low, we think, to convince the carrier to exit a key market that accounts for 11% of sales,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Erhan Gurses. “The price equates to 6.4x EV/Ebitda after leases vs Vodafone’s 6.5x trading multiple and doesn’t reflect a fair share of significant synergy and consolidation benefits.”

Europe’s major telecoms firms are racing to consolidate after years of low margins and increased pressure from investors. Iliad moved into the Italian mobile services market in 2018 as a no-frills challenger, sparking a price war that in 2021 led to three profit warnings by former monopoly Telecom Italia.

Italy is also one among the world’s most competitive markets for mobile services, with rivals including CK Hutchison’s Wind Tre venture already active.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com