TotalEnergies to boost payouts after record fourth-quarter earnings

French oil company TotalEnergies promised to increase its dividend and buy back more shares after posting a record fourth-quarter profit.

The results round out a strong run of earnings from the world’s biggest energy companies, known as Big Oil, with soaring prices for crude and natural gas swelling company coffers from Europe to the US.

Like its supermajor peers, TotalEnergies is using the recent torrent of cash to boost returns to shareholders while keeping a lid on capital spending.

The company promised to increase its 2022 interim dividend by 5%, up from €0.66 in the previous four quarters. New share buybacks will distribute the surplus cash flow from high hydrocarbon prices, amounting to $2bn for the first half of 2022.

Its shares, which have risen 17% this year, were trading 0.3% lower at €52.22 in midmorning trade in Paris.

“TotalEnergies’ multi-energy model demonstrated its ability to take full advantage of the very favourable environment, particularly in the liquefied natural gas and electricity sectors,” CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement on Thursday.

Cash surplus

Fourth-quarter adjusted net income rose fivefold from a year earlier to $6.83bn, according to the statement, surpassing the average analyst estimate of $5.93bn. Cash flow from operations doubled to $11.62bn.

Gas and electricity prices jumped to record levels in Europe last year as the global economy emerged from the pandemic, boosting demand while supplies remained constrained. Crude has also soared as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries kept a tight rein on output.

This may continue because the industry has become more reluctant to invest in new projects, Pouyanne told reporters. US shale oil producers are the “real buffer” which could boost output to ease the upward pressure on crude, he said. Depending on the level of oil prices, TotalEnergies may repurchase more of its shares in the second half, Pouyanne said.

Solar deal

The company also announced that it had agreed to buy SunPower Corp.’s commercial and industrial solar business for $250m. TotalEnergies’ renewables and electricity business comfortably surpassed its 2021 earnings target due to strong power markets, according to the statement.

The company expects to make net investments of $14bn to $15bn in 2022, a slight increase from $13.3bn in 2021. Oil and gas production will grow by about 2% in 2022, driven by the start-up of projects in Brazil and Nigeria.

TotalEnergies will withdraw from the North Platte deepwater oil and gas project in the Gulf of Mexico, seeing better investment opportunities elsewhere. The French company had been the venture’s operator, with a 60% interest. Norway’s Equinor ASA held the rest.

The development would have required about $2bn of capital expenditure from TotalEnergies but “it’s not a giant field”, Pouyanne told reporters.

