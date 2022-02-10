News

TotalEnergies to boost payouts after record fourth-quarter earnings

French oil major will also buy back $2bn worth of shares in the first half of 2022 while keeping a tight lid on spending

10 February 2022 - 21:55 Francois de Beaupuy
A TotalEnergies poster in London, England. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A TotalEnergies poster in London, England. Picture: BLOOMBERG

French oil company TotalEnergies promised to increase its dividend and buy back more shares after posting a record fourth-quarter profit.

The results round out a strong run of earnings from the world’s biggest energy companies, known as Big Oil, with soaring prices for crude and natural gas swelling company coffers from Europe to the US.

Like its supermajor peers, TotalEnergies is using the recent torrent of cash to boost returns to shareholders while keeping a lid on capital spending.

The company promised to increase its 2022 interim dividend by 5%, up from €0.66 in the previous four quarters. New share buybacks will distribute the surplus cash flow from high hydrocarbon prices, amounting to $2bn for the first half of 2022. 

Its shares, which have risen 17% this year, were trading 0.3% lower at €52.22 in midmorning trade in Paris. 

“TotalEnergies’ multi-energy model demonstrated its ability to take full advantage of the very favourable environment, particularly in the liquefied natural gas and electricity sectors,” CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement on Thursday. 

Cash surplus

Fourth-quarter adjusted net income rose fivefold from a year earlier to $6.83bn, according to the statement, surpassing the average analyst estimate of $5.93bn. Cash flow from operations doubled to $11.62bn.

Gas and electricity prices jumped to record levels in Europe last year as the global economy emerged from the pandemic, boosting demand while supplies remained constrained. Crude has also soared as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries kept a tight rein on output. 

This may continue because the industry has become more reluctant to invest in new projects, Pouyanne told reporters. US shale oil producers are the “real buffer” which could boost output to ease the upward pressure on crude, he said. Depending on the level of oil prices, TotalEnergies may repurchase more of its shares in the second half, Pouyanne said. 

Solar deal

The company also announced that it had agreed to buy SunPower Corp.’s commercial and industrial solar business for $250m. TotalEnergies’ renewables and electricity business comfortably surpassed its 2021 earnings target due to strong power markets, according to the statement. 

The company expects to make net investments of $14bn to $15bn in 2022, a slight increase from $13.3bn in 2021. Oil and gas production will grow by about 2% in 2022, driven by the start-up of projects in Brazil and Nigeria. 

TotalEnergies will withdraw from the North Platte deepwater oil and gas project in the Gulf of Mexico, seeing better investment opportunities elsewhere. The French company had been the venture’s operator, with a 60% interest. Norway’s Equinor ASA held the rest. 

The development would have required about $2bn of capital expenditure from TotalEnergies but “it’s not a giant field”, Pouyanne told reporters. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Shell strikes oil and gas in Namibia, say sources

It is not clear if the discoveries are big enough for Shell to go ahead with the development of the country’s first deep water field, they said
Companies
2 weeks ago

Corporates downplay gas emissions, research shows

Study finds that the numbers released by companies often don't add up
News
4 weeks ago

Total and Eni ready to invest in Libya

French and Italian energy firms line up partnership with nation holding Africa’s biggest oil reserves
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TotalEnergies to boost payouts after record ...
News
2.
Environmentalists file appeal against Eskom ...
News
3.
Vodafone says Iliad’s offer for its Italian unit ...
News
4.
Twitter’s new CEO to speed up projects and ...
News
5.
US inflation rises at fastest annual pace in 40 ...
News

Related Articles

Shell pumps up the volume

Companies

History favours BP even as tension over Ukraine simmers

News

TotalEnergies, Chevron withdraw from Myanmar gas project

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.