Societe Generale to give bankers ‘massive’ bonuses

Societe Generale is planning to “massively” raise its bonus pool to reward bankers for a year of record profit, joining an increasingly hectic race on Wall Street to attract and retain talent.

The Paris-based lender, whose equities trading desk beat peers with a 23% increase in revenue in the fourth quarter, is monitoring compensation increases in the industry to remain competitive and retain talent, Slawomir Krupa, who oversees the firm’s investment banking and trading business, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“I won’t give you the exact figure but it will rise massively,” he said in response to a question about bonuses. Krupa later specified that the increase will be in line with peers that have similar business models.

Across the industry, banks are contending with the need to attract talent as deal-making booms, while ensuring top personnel aren’t tempted to jump to other banks. Firms including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are ratcheting up bonuses by as much as 40% to 50%, projecting a “whatever it takes” approach to compensation and vowing they won’t be outbid for top performers in a hot market for trading and deals.

SocGen on Thursday reported its best annual profit ever as all main business units beat analysts’ estimates in the final quarter. The results marked a rebound from 2020, when the lender recorded its first losing year in decades, forcing it to slash the bonus pool at the investment bank by about 20%.

Even banks that can’t afford large bonus increases are trying appease staff. Credit Suisse gave its senior bankers an additional long-term award to try to cushion the blow of a 32% cut to its regular bonus pool. It had to cut the regular pool after Swiss regulators pushed back on higher bonuses following the bank’s worst year since the financial crisis, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Deutsche Bank, which is in the final year of a costly, four-year turnaround, has vowed to compensate top performers competitively, while warning of the fallout from surging pay.

“We are very concerned about the increasingly intense war for talent and the wage developments in our industry,” CEO Christian Sewing said in January. “But it is also clear that we cannot and do not want to avoid this competition, because we too want to have and keep the best talent in our bank.”

