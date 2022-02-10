News

Environmentalists file appeal against Eskom emission exemptions

Earth Life Africa and groundWork challenge approval of Eskom’s application to breach emission limits at several power plants

Environmental activist groups have filed an appeal against emission limit exemptions granted to state-owned power utility Eskom in December at a number of its power plants by the national air quality officer.

Earth Life Africa and groundWork filed the appeal to the department of environmental affairs, which oversees the work of the air quality officer, on Thursday, according to Nicole Loser, a lawyer at the Centre for Environmental Rights, a legal organisation representing the activists.

National air quality officer Thuli Khumalo partially approved Eskom’s application to breach emission limits at the Tutuka, Majuba, Kendal and Kriel power plants and fully approved applications at the Grootvlei, Camden, Hendrina and Komati coal-fired power plants. A request to delay compliance at the Acacia and Port Rex natural-gas facilities was also granted.

Eskom, which supplies almost all of SA’s power, is the country’s biggest polluter.

SA coal to remain on fire in 2022 even as prices drop

Export prices for SA coal are expected to decline this year, but even at lower price levels profitability will remain high.
Companies
1 day ago

Who should get funds — coal-rich countries or poor ones most exposed to climate change?

The SA climate funds deal is being held up as a model for helping other developing nations end their reliance on the dirtiest fossil fuel
News
6 days ago

Eskom says new emissions rules could lead to further power cuts

Compliance will remove a further 16,000MW from the grid and could lead to further power cuts, utility tells department
National
1 month ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Let’s deal in real evidence and hard facts

By sticking to modelling and data trail, we might find there are exciting and interesting solutions to SA’s problem
Opinion
1 week ago
