Environmentalists file appeal against Eskom emission exemptions

Environmental activist groups have filed an appeal against emission limit exemptions granted to state-owned power utility Eskom in December at a number of its power plants by the national air quality officer.

Earth Life Africa and groundWork filed the appeal to the department of environmental affairs, which oversees the work of the air quality officer, on Thursday, according to Nicole Loser, a lawyer at the Centre for Environmental Rights, a legal organisation representing the activists.

National air quality officer Thuli Khumalo partially approved Eskom’s application to breach emission limits at the Tutuka, Majuba, Kendal and Kriel power plants and fully approved applications at the Grootvlei, Camden, Hendrina and Komati coal-fired power plants. A request to delay compliance at the Acacia and Port Rex natural-gas facilities was also granted.

Eskom, which supplies almost all of SA’s power, is the country’s biggest polluter.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

