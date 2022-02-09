Emails to a grieving father show a different side of Elon Musk

Two days prior, Musk told Riley that Tesla “is doing everything we can to improve safety. My friends, family and I all drive Teslas, and even if they didn’t I would still do everything I could.”

Almost two years after the email exchange, Riley filed a product liability suit against Tesla in a Florida federal court. His Tesla vehicle’s lithium-ion batteries “burst into an uncontrollable and fatal fire” after the crash, according to the complaint. “Barrett Riley was killed by the battery fire, not by the accident,” he said.

Riley asked Tesla two months before the accident to install a speed limiter device in its car for his son’s safety, but it was removed without permission when the car was taken to Tesla to be serviced, according to the complaint.

If not for Tesla’s negligence, the limiter would have prevented the accident and “Barrett Riley would be alive today”, according to the complaint.

In its response to the suit, Tesla denied that its battery was defectively designed. The company also said Barrett Riley himself returned to the service centre “with a concern about the vehicle’s acceleration performance” and asked that the speed limiter be removed.

The case is set to go to trial in 2022.

