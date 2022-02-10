Credit Suisse warns of subdued results for the rest of 2022

Credit Suisse Group warned that higher costs for pay and its restructuring will weigh on results in 2022, adding to the bank’s woes after its posted its biggest quarterly loss in about four years.

The Zurich-based bank had a net loss of about Sf2bn in the three months to the end of December, primarily driven by a huge impairment charge at the investment bank, at the heart of the biggest blow-up in 2021. Earnings also missed estimates at the key wealth management unit.

Credit Suisse is struggling to move past a turbulent year in which it was rocked by the Archegos Capital Management and Greensill scandals and saw its new chair ousted after only a few months in charge because of quarantine breaches. Now, the Swiss lender needs to reassure clients and its own staff that it can chart a credible path forward and return to profitability after many of its Wall Street peers produced bumper profits.

“Our clear focus remains on the disciplined execution of our new group strategy,” CEO Thomas Gottstein said in a statement. ‘We have set clear financial goals for all our divisions and are now focused on delivering on our strategic objectives.”

The bank had already flagged that it would post a loss for the fourth quarter, after taking a Sf1.6bn impairment charge as part of restructuring in the investment bank and exiting the prime business serving hedge funds. It also signaled additional legal provisions of Sf436m. The charges are partially offset by gains on real estate sales of Sf224m.

The bank reiterated that trading conditions are normalizing after a frenetic pace of deals and financing during the pandemic and that it expects equities revenue to be impacted by the exit from its prime services business. Credit Suisse said that after a slow start to the year, its seeing “encouraging signs” across its business, including net new asset inflows in wealth management.

Gottstein and new chair Axel Lehmann are struggling to revive confidence among employees and investors after an exodus of talent, which risks extending as recent cuts to bonuses have angered managers. The bank said results for 2022 will be “adversely affected” by restructuring and compensation costs and the strategic shift announced in November — when it said it would put more resources into the wealth business — would mostly take place in 2023.

At the investment bank, fixed income trading revenue decreased 38%, a steeper decline than the average of 15% at the biggest Wall Street firms. Equities trading revenue declined 26%, partly stemming from the exit of prime finance. Capital markets revenues were down 48% from the prior year as SPAC-related activity and a lower risk appetite in the leveraged finance business.

The bank’s business of advising on mergers and acquisitions provided a boost with a 51% increase in revenues for the quarter.

Credit Suisse also warned it has seen a “significant” slowdown in transaction activity at the international wealth management and Asia Pacific divisions, including deleveraging by clients in Asia amid market gyrations. That led to net outflows of assets of Sf1.9bn for its wealth business, driven by Asia and Swiss wealth clients.

The international wealth unit, which covers Europe and the Middle East, reported pre-tax income of Sf35m for the fourth quarter, missing estimates by a wide margin, largely driven by a 19% decrease in transaction revenues and higher expenses.

The slowdown in the wealth division is a concern among analysts and investors, who see the unit as key for future growth. Swiss rival UBS reported strong inflows of $26.9bn across all regions in the fourth quarter, and cited high levels of client activity in the US, Europe, and Switzerland, but saw some deleveraging with clients in Asia.

Wealth management had been a focus for previous chair Horta-Osorio, who was seen as the architect of a strategic shift late in 2021 to move resources away from the investment bank, including the exit from the prime brokerage business at the heart of the Archegos blowup. Brought in to improve risk management and instill a sense of personal accountability, he was ousted in January for breaching quarantine rules.

The appointment of Lehmann as new chair has raised questions about whether he and Gottstein will continue with the strategy or seek to undertake any further change of course, including further cuts to the investment bank. Lehman has said the bank was on the right strategic course and that he would continue to strengthen its risk culture.

