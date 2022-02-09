Rhino poaching climbs for first time in seven years

The number of rhinos killed by poachers in SA climbed for the first time in seven years in 2021 with the easing of Covid-19 curbs on movement.

Illegal kills rose 14% to 451, which is still below the 594 poached in 2019 and just more than a third of the record high of 2014.

While the number of animals killed illegally in national parks fell from a year earlier more rhinos were poached on private land, the department of environment, forestry & fisheries said this week.

Illegal hunting and drought slashed Kruger National Park's rhino population in the past decade. But antipoaching efforts were stepped up in the reserve, which is about the size of Israel.