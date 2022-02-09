News

Rhino poaching climbs for first time in seven years

Number of the animals killed illegally rises 14% to 451 in 2021, but that is still below the 594 of 2019

09 February 2022 - 17:58 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/DEAAN VIVIER
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/DEAAN VIVIER

The number of rhinos killed by poachers in SA climbed for the first time in seven years in 2021 with the easing of Covid-19 curbs on movement.

Illegal kills rose 14% to 451, which is still below the 594 poached in 2019 and just more than a third of the record high of 2014.

While the number of animals killed illegally in national parks fell from a year earlier more rhinos were poached on private land, the department of environment, forestry & fisheries said this week.

Illegal hunting and drought slashed Kruger National Park's rhino population in the past decade. But antipoaching efforts were stepped up in the reserve, which is about the size of Israel.

“One of the unintended consequences is that poaching syndicates are looking to other areas for easy prey and this has resulted in their targeting private reserves,” the department said. 

SA is home to most of the world’s white rhino and some black rhino. The animals are killed for their horns, which are smuggled to East Asia, where it is believed widely that products made from them treat cancer and increase virility effectively.

