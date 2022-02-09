Mystery deepens as pilots report possible interference since 5G rollout

The malfunctions can create confusing cockpit alarms, said Jeff Guzzetti, an aviation safety consultant who formerly was head of accident investigations with the FAA. “Betting on whether or not the average pilot can resolve the situation is not a bet the FAA wants to make,” Guzzetti said.

New 5G mobile phone service introduced by AT&T and Verizon Communications operates on so-called C-band frequencies that are close to those used by radar altimeters, devices that normally provide highly accurate readings showing how far a plane is off the ground.

The wireless companies and the Federal Communications Commission have said that the duelling radio signals should not cause interference and research is under way to better understand how to limit risks.

Nick Ludlum, a spokesperson for the wireless industry trade group CTIA, said it is important not to jump to “unsupported conclusions” about reports of interference. The group has repeatedly said there is no evidence that 5G can cause harmful interference on planes and notes other countries where it operates with no ill-effect on aviation, though in some cases at lower power levels and with restrictions.

The effect on aviation in the US has so far been minimal as the FAA and wireless companies have agreed to at least temporarily restrict the placement of cell towers near airports. But with wireless companies eager to activate hundreds more cell towers near airports and to expand into new frequency bands, the issue remains far from settled.

FAA bulletin

The FAA asked aircrews to report any altimeter performance issues in a November 2 bulletin.

The reports have come in the form of radioed descriptions to air traffic controllers as well as through more formal incident-reporting channels. The FAA often gathers unconfirmed reports of aviation incidents, such as drone sightings, even if they are difficult to verify. At least some of the reports from pilots of possible interference have occurred at locations where the C-band broadcasts do not exist, suggesting no connection with the service, said two people briefed on the issue.

“This is a process that needs to continue with both speed and care because we know that deployment can safely coexist with aviation technologies in the US, just as it does in nearly 40 other countries around the world,” the FCC said in a statement.

There is reason for caution. Aviation accidents and incidents involving radar altimeters — or in some cases caused in part by the lack of them — show that such failures can confuse pilots and lead to crashes.

“During an interference situation, the hazardous or misleading radio altimeter data may ultimately change the controllability of the aircraft at the worst possible time — during the approach and landing,” Joe DePete, an airline captain and president of the Air Line Pilots Association union, said in a statement.

Turkish crash

That happened on a Turkish Airlines jet approaching Amsterdam on February 25, 2009, due to a malfunction, not interference. After one of the plane’s radar altimeters erroneously sent signals to the plane’s automation system indicating it was on the ground even though it was still hundreds of feet aloft, the plane’s engines slowed to idle.

The pilots didn’t notice as the plane slowed and they didn’t react properly to warnings in the cockpit, investigators said.

A Hawaiian Airlines jet struck its tail on the runway at Los Angeles International Airport, suffering substantial damage, on August 13 2018, after radar altimeters on the Airbus SE A321 failed, according to the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The pilots misjudged the landing and the plane bounced on the runway.

The NTSB has investigated at least nine helicopter crashes — including three with deaths — in which malfunctioning altimeters or their absence were cited by investigators, according to accident reports.

Modern aircraft use radar altimeter data for more than landings. The altimeters can trigger automatic flight-control movements, change throttle settings or interfere with instruments, according to FAA documents and accident reports. A balky radar altimeter can also impede safety systems, such as one designed to prevent inadvertently striking the ground.

Erroneous readings

Airbus’s highly automated aircraft are subject to similar issues, according to reports by the UN International Civil Aviation Organization documenting 15 incidents near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in 2010 and 2011. A radar being tested about 20km from the airport prompted multiple spurious warnings and commands on the planes.

In many of the accidents, astute pilots could have diagnosed what was happening and overridden the malfunctioning aircraft systems, said Roger Cox, a former NTSB investigator who reviewed some of the incidents.

But even if pilots should know how to respond to such failures, aviation safety regulators cannot permit such a known hazard to exist, said Guzzetti, the former accident investigator at FAA and NTSB.

“I think it’s appropriate to pay attention to accidents like these because they point out the additional hazards that may not be obvious when you have erroneous readings from a radar altimeter,” Guzzetti said

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

Bloomberg

