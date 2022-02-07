How to put greener eating on the menu without roasting meat eaters

The most successful prompt resulted in twice as many plant-based menu orders as the unprompted control group’s: 25% as opposed to 12%. It read: “Each of us can make a positive difference to the planet. Swapping just one meat dish for a plant-based one saves greenhouse gas emissions that are equivalent to the energy used to charge your phone for two years. Your small change can make a big difference.”

The suggestive power comes from two parts of the prompt, according to Edwina Hughes, head of the Cool Food Pledge at WRI, who will seek to put the findings into action. First, she said, “we know complying with social norms can be a powerful motivator”. Social research has already demonstrated that well-timed, polite reminders of socially responsible behaviour can meaningfully reduce everything from energy use to littering to towel use in hotels.

Part two, she said, was giving readers “a personal outcome they could relate to by making it an equivalent in their life. People do understand the idea of charging a phone.”

The next step will be to try the messages not just on human lab rats but on people putting money down and ordering actual dinner or lunch.

In the study, researchers also found that it helps to describe vegetables with evocative, appetite-provoking language usually reserved for meat, such as “slow roasted”. Menu readers responded to words that emphasise flavour in vegetarian options, like “caramelised” and “richly spiced”.

But Hughes says it’s important to tread lightly when categorising meatless options. Meat eaters can be turned off when there is too much emphasis on terms like “vegetarian” or “vegan”. “Immediately, they think, ‘Oh, that’s not us, that’s not our tribe,’” she said.

So menu writers: stick to caramelisation.

