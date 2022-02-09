Glaxo forecasts rise in profit as it prepares for spin-off

GlaxoSmithKline expects profit to rise this year as the UK drugmaker prepares to spin off its consumer-health business, its biggest shake-up in more than two decades.

The company forecast earnings for the pharma and vaccines businesses to rise 12%-14% in 2022 on an adjusted basis. The shares slipped 1.1% at 1pm in London on Wednesday as some investors worry about how long it will take for the company’s drug pipeline to deliver.

Glaxo, which plans to split in two, is seeking to boost the performance of those businesses as Elliott Investment Management puts pressure on CEO Emma Walmsley. The activist investor has raised questions about whether the company has the right management team in place.

The drugmaker said it is on track to separately list the consumer arm, which owns brands including Panadol painkillers and Sensodyne toothpaste, in mid-2022. The consumer unit is dominating the discussion after Unilever made three bids for the business in recent months. Glaxo rebuffed the offers, the last of which was £50bn, and Unilever dropped the pursuit.

The drugmaker is in “full countdown mode” ahead of the spin-off expected this summer, Walmsley told reporters. The bids were given serious consideration before being unanimously rejected, she added.

Glaxo forecasts sales growth of 5%-7% this year for the pharma and vaccines business. The company’s guidance includes anticipated income from a settlement with Gilead Sciences and excludes contributions from Covid-19 products, which are less than 5% of total revenue.

The company expects revenue for Shingrix, the vaccine against shingles, to rebound after the pandemic disrupted immunisation last year and sees strong double-digit growth and record annual sales based on demand in existing markets and expansion.

Sales of the Xevudy antibody treatment for Covid-19 rose to £828m in the latest quarter. Glaxo said revenue from Covid-19 products should match last year’s level, though profitability will be lower due to an increased contribution of lower-margin Xevudy sales.

Walmsley has sought to narrow the pharma company’s focus on cutting-edge drugs and vaccines. The effort to rejuvenate the pipeline and find the next blockbusters will be led by Tony Wood starting later this year after the announcement last month that Hal Barron would step down. Barron will remain a non-executive director on the board and support R&D.

