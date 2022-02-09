Covid-19 fatigue leaves Hong Kong residents spurning calls to stay home

Hong Kong residents haven’t reduced their activity levels as much as they did during previous Covid-19 outbreaks, despite a record number of daily infections that is doubling every three days.

Government and health officials have been pleading with people to stay home to curtail movement enough to slow or cut off silent chains of transmission that are seeding the virus throughout the city. The request isn’t resonating as strongly with residents as it did in the past, as friends and family gathered last week during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Mobility tracking from Apple shows activity has fallen 34% on average during the past seven days compared to levels before the pandemic, about half the record-setting 63% decline from the early days of the pandemic in the summer of 2020. The sluggish response comes despite Covid-19 cases now hitting their highest levels to date.

After spending seven months without a significant number of local Covid-19 cases, residents were returning to near-normal life when infections began creeping up at the end of December. Now they are finding it harder to adhere to the lockdown measures urged by the city’s leaders as pandemic fatigue arises.

The government is imposing increasingly strict measures to try to contain the outbreak that is set to cross into four-digit territory for daily infections for the first time on Wednesday.

The toughest restrictions yet in the city’s antivirus history were announced on Tuesday to further reduce movement, including an unprecedented limit on multi-family gatherings in homes and other private venues. The city will introduce expanded vaccine requirements for other facilities, including hair salons, grocery stores and shopping malls, on February 24.

Hong Kong has been in partial lockdown for more than a month, shutting bars, cinemas and gyms. CEO Carrie Lam said last week the measures only reduced public movement 20%-30%, short of the government’s expectations.

The frequency of social mixing needs to decline 70% to curb the current exponential growth in cases, said Leung Chi-chiu, former chair of the Hong Kong Medical Association’s advisory committee on communicable diseases.

The seven-day average measure is used to smooth out seasonal effects and differences from weekends and weekdays, holidays and unexpected events such as the typhoons that hit the city in October 2021 and drastically reduced outings. The data from Apple is as of February 7.

