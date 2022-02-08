EU to challenge London clearing house dominance from 2025

The EU has started a consultation on how to make the bloc’s clearing houses more attractive, the latest move in a multiyear attempt to draw more of the business away from the City of London after Brexit.

The European Commission will outline proposals in the second half of the year designed to build capacity and liquidity in EU clearing houses, the EU’s executive arm said as it launched the public consultation on Tuesday. The commission will also seek to strengthen the role of European regulators in the industry.

“Central clearing parties play an important role in mitigating risk in the financial system,” commissioner Mairead McGuinness said in a statement. “The commission plans to come forward with measures to reduce our excessive dependence on systemic third-country clearing houses and to improve the attractiveness of EU-based clearing houses.”

The move comes as the commission formally adopted a decision to extend a temporary waiver that allows its banks and money managers to clear trades in the UK to June 2025. The extension is a tacit acknowledgment by the bloc that City of London clearing houses remain essential to its financial infrastructure, a reliance the EU is looking to reduce.

There are some signs activity in the bloc is picking up. Frankfurt-based Eurex Clearing saw record volumes in euro clearing in January, with average daily cleared volumes in over-the-counter interest-rate derivatives growing to €276bn, parent company Deutsche Börse said on Tuesday. But that is still a fraction of the amounts cleared in London.

Clearing is a key part of the finance world supporting banking, technology and legal jobs across the City of London. Clearing houses such as the London Stock Exchange Group’s LCH operate at the centre of markets, collecting collateral from both sides of a trade to ensure a default on one does not spread panic through financial markets.

