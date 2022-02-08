EU takes an unprecedented step over Poland’s unpaid fine

The EU on Tuesday kicked off an unprecedented process to recoup an unpaid fine imposed on Poland as the country continues to challenge the bloc’s legal system.

The first such action of this sort taken by the EU marks the latest salvo in the conflict that could escalate in the coming weeks as Brussels prepares to punish Poland and Hungary by withholding their aid over democratic backsliding.

Warsaw has yet to pay a €500,000 daily penalty set by EU judges for not shutting a lignite mine on the Czech border in spite of four payment requests sent by the European Commission. The 60-day deadline for the first payment request expired on January 18.

The EU’s executive informed Polish authorities on Tuesday that it will start deducting about €15m plus interest from budget allocations earmarked for Warsaw, according to a commission spokesperson. The total amount of the fine has already exceeded €60m.

“When performing offsetting, the commission fulfils its legal obligation to collect financial penalties imposed by the court in accordance with its order of September 20 2021,” said Balazs Ujvari, a commission spokesperson.

The Polish government has said the commission would act “unlawfully” if it starts deducting the unpaid fine from EU funds. The commission will start deducting the funds after 10 working days.

Ultimatum

The European Court of Justice imposed the financial penalty in September after Poland failed to comply with a ruling to close the Turow mine, which the Czech Republic says is draining water reserves from the border region. Warsaw argues that the facility provides fuel to a nearby power station that accounts for as much as 7% of the country’s power supply.

The government last week reached an agreement with the Czech Republic that would also lead to the withdrawal of the court case filed by Prague. It will still have to pay the fine that has accrued, according to the commission.

Separately, Poland was given a 45-day ultimatum last month to pay a daily €1m fine related to the EU’s top court decision to halt a controversial chamber to discipline judges.

Warsaw also risks losing more than €130bn from the bloc’s seven-year budget once the EU launches its new rule of law mechanism for eroding the independence of its judiciary. Brussels is also withholding Poland’s request for €36bn from the EU’s recovery fund over concerns of shortcomings in the rule of law.

