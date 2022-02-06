Ottawa declares emergency as truckers disrupt city over vaccine mandates

Canada’s capital city Ottawa remained under a state of emergency on Monday as police tried to rein in protests against vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions.

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, who declared the emergency, said that increasingly rowdy demonstrations posed a “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents”. Hundreds of trucks continue to occupy the downtown area near Canada’s parliament with no sign that the protesters plan to leave.

Truckers and their supporters have been stockpiling jerry cans of diesel and other necessities. They built a wood shed as a kitchen and set up logistics centres in a central park and the parking lot of a baseball stadium.

But on Sunday, police fenced off the park and showed up at the stadium location to seize fuel cans, gas canisters and vehicles. A total of seven people were arrested as part of investigations related to the protests, according to an Ottawa police statement. It said there were more the 60 active criminal investigations, primarily for mischief, thefts, hate crimes and property damage.

The protests started in reaction to Canadian and US laws that went into effect in January, requiring truckers crossing the border to be fully vaccinated. They’ve since morphed into a rally against Covid-19 restrictions more broadly. Demonstrators have been camped out in the capital since January 28.

The Canadian protest, which expanded to cities across the country at the weekend, was championed by the likes of Fox News and by podcaster Joe Rogan, Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and former US president Donald Trump.

In Ottawa, the truckers’ blockade of streets and use of air horns for days — sometimes deep into the night — has angered residents. A court will hear a request on Monday for an injunction against the use of the horns.

The city’s police force has also warned people that they could be arrested for bringing “material supports”, including fuel, to the protest zone.

“The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said early on Sunday in an interview with CFRA, a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.”

The state of emergency “highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government”, the city said on Sunday night. It was unclear to what extent Ottawa would receive outside help.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to rule out using the army to disperse the protesters, but the demonstrations have intensified since then. Ontario premier Doug Ford said his government, which has ultimate responsibility over local policing, had given Ottawa city hall “everything they have asked for and will continue to provide whatever support they request”.

The nerves of local Ottawa residents were “frayed beyond belief” and they’re suffering as protesters blare horns and ignite fireworks, Watson said. Additional officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are being brought in from other parts of the province, he said.

“Clearly, we’re outnumbered and we’re losing this battle right now,” Watson said. “This has to be reversed. We have to get our city back.”

Protests in other Canadian cities went off over the weekend with mostly minor incidents. Toronto police arrested a man after he set off a smoke bomb. In Winnipeg, police arrested another man who drove through a group of protesters, injuring four.

In Vancouver, police arrested five people amid reports of cars being kicked and nails being thrown on roadways. One of them, a US citizen from Washington state, was caught wearing a balaclava and pulling a wagon full of egg cartons. He had a knife in a sheath tied to his belt and two eggs in his jacket pocket, police said.

Protesters with tractors and trucks also blocked off a highway in southern Ontario that leads to the Blue Water Bridge, one of the major crossings from Canada into Michigan. It was cleared on Sunday night, according to Michigan’s transportation department.

