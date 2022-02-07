News

Mantashe to weigh booting Koeberg activist from regulator board

Minister says opponent of nuclear power cannot be part of industry watchdog

07 February 2022 - 18:56 Antony Sguazzin
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe is to decide whether to fire a community representative from the board of the national nuclear regulator (NNR) by next week, heading off a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Mantashe suspended Peter Becker on January 18, who in addition to serving on the nuclear regulator’s board is a spokesperson for the Koeberg Alert Alliance, which is opposing plans to extend the life of Africa’s only nuclear power plant by two decades. Mantashe later said that the regulator cannot have opponents of nuclear power on its board. He was sued by Becker. 

“The NNR as the second respondent has provided an assurance that all board and subcommittee meetings will be suspended,” the activist and his lawyers said in a statement on Monday. “No decisions will be taken by the board or any subcommittee until the minister has made a decision on whether or not to discharge Becker.”

The court case highlights the difficulties Eskom is facing in its fight to keep its Koeberg nuclear plant in Cape Town operating until 2044. Mantashe, a former coal mining unionist and ANC chair, has emerged as a vocal supporter of the nuclear industry, while drawing criticism from environmental activists. 

