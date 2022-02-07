Iran-US talks renew hope sides can revive nuclear deal

Confidence-building gestures by the US and Iran have generated optimism that the sides are inching towards the resuscitation of a nuclear deal that could enable the Persian Gulf nation’s return to world energy markets.

Talks will resume on Tuesday in Vienna, a week later than planned. Since diplomats last met in January, the US has restored sanctions waivers that will allow countries to co-operate with Iran on civilian nuclear projects. Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic has closed down a controversial facility and consolidated production at internationally monitored sites.

The developments “should facilitate technical discussions necessary to support talks”, diplomats from France, Germany and the UK wrote in an emailed statement. “We have very little time left.”

Iran has said the restoration of the sanctions waivers, scrapped after the Trump administration pulled out of the nuclear pact in 2018, was “good but not enough”. Even so, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh spoke positively about the return to talks, which have proceeded in fits and starts since April.

“We’ve made considerable advances in different areas of the negotiations including ideas on guarantees that have been raised and written down,” Khatibzadeh said. Iranian officials are pursuing a guarantee that the US will not abandon the deal again in the future, and are demanding some form of sanctions-removal verification process, he said.

Washington and its European allies have tended to be less upbeat than Tehran in their assessment of the negotiations and have expressed concern on how Iran’s nuclear programme can be effectively hemmed in given its substantial advances over the past two years. After the Trump administration jettisoned the pact and reapplied US penalties that crippled its vital oil exports, Iran gradually enriched uranium closer to the levels needed for nuclear weapons.

The US has been warning since July that time is running out to salvage the agreement, which restrained Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Since the US pullout, Iran has been gradually enriching uranium closer to the levels needed for nuclear weapons.

China, one of the parties to the 2015 agreement, said the negotiations are at a “critical juncture”, according to a statement by foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday.

Diplomats have suggested one of the most intractable problems is the fate of Iran’s enrichment capacity, which has become more sophisticated since Trump tried to permanently scuttle the accord.

At the heart of the negotiations are disputes over which centrifuges Iran will be allowed to operate, and the level of access granted to international monitors, a senior US diplomat said last week. Lowering enrichment capacity while increasing International Atomic Energy Agency inspections is how diplomats are recalibrating so-called nuclear breakout — the time Iran would need to accumulate the fissile material needed for a weapon if the deal were broken again.

The US sanctions waiver announced last week will permit China and Russia to help make sure Iran’s reactor in Arak and enrichment plant in Fordow cannot produce weapons material. Iran denies it aspires to build bombs, but distrust of its motives underpinned world powers’ quest for the nuclear agreement.

Iran, too, has signalled willingness to compromise by shutting down a centrifuge-manufacturing facility that was the source of conflict with international inspectors. Iran will instead consolidate manufacturing alongside other nuclear-related activities in the city of Esfahan, where International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitors have already installed monitoring and surveillance equipment.

