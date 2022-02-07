News

Goldman commodity veteran sees unprecedented pricing due to shortages

Jeff Currie says in 30 years’ trading he’s never witnessed anything like current conditions

07 February 2022 - 18:18 Alex Longley and Francine Lacqua
Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
Jeff Currie, the closely followed head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group, says he has never seen commodity markets pricing in the shortages they are right now. 

“I’ve been doing this 30 years and I’ve never seen markets like this,” Currie said in an interview. “This is a molecule crisis. We’re out of everything, I don’t care if it’s oil, gas, coal, copper, aluminium, you name it we’re out of it.”

Futures curves in several markets are trading in super-backwardation — a structure that indicates traders are paying bumper premiums for immediate supply. The downward-sloping shape in prices is generally taken to mean commodities are severely undersupplied.

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot index, which tracks 23 energy, metals and crop futures, has touched a record in 2022. That has been driven in part by surging oil prices, which have hit their highest level since 2014.

Diesel futures are in their strongest backwardation since 2008, excluding expiry days, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, while the structure of the crude market has also been booming in recent days. All six of the main industrial metals traded on the London Metal Exchange moved into backwardation late last year, in a rare synchronised bout of tightness last seen in 2007.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

California ports take strain — and logjam looks set to continue

About 100 container ships are queuing up as supply-chain bottleneck persists
News
2 months ago

Carmakers, chip firms differ on when semiconductor shortage will abate

Chipmakers expect recovery to take longer than two years
Life
3 days ago

Oil reaches over $92 a barrel, its highest in more than seven years

The latest upswing was triggered by a cold snap in Texas, which is fuelling concerns about production outages in the Permian Basin
Markets
3 days ago
