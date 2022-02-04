Bean counters finally wake up to the value of human beings

The shift is long overdue, according to industry experts. Boards have historically dealt with issues like compensation and succession planning, topics that HR pros are well-versed in. But they weren’t joining boards because there was invariably a more in-demand skill that boards were after, like digital transformation, which has been all the rage in recent years. More recently, cybersecurity has become hot as well. That helps explain why, as recently as 2019, fewer than 3% of directors at Fortune 1000 companies were either current or former HR executives, Korn Ferry data show.

“People with HR experience should have been on boards long ago,” said Laurie Siegel, a former HR executive at Honeywell International who serves on two boards. “But it’s great to see it happening now.”

It comes at a critical junction. A recent PwC survey of more than 650 c-suite executives cited the ability to hire and retain talent as both the most important factor and the biggest risk in reaching their organisations’ growth goals in 2022. Managing increasingly hybrid workforces, redesigning offices to make them more of a destination and adding resources to battle employee burnout are now strategic imperatives, putting them squarely on the board’s agenda.

“One of the central obligations of the board is to assess risk,” Siegel said. “A decade ago, if you sat through a risk assessment, talent or people were barely mentioned — and if they were, it was just words on a chart. Now, we know how much risk there is for companies in not being able to protect and retain their workforce, and they’re now just beginning to become obvious to boards.”

Still, it’s not obvious to every board. Gretchen Crist, a recruiter for RSR Partners and a former HR executive at Altria Group and Nestle, has been on the board of Hostess Brands since 2018. Crist said many small and mid-size companies, where she does most of her recruiting, are still reluctant to place an HR executive on the board.

“It’s pretty shocking to me that more and more boards aren’t looking specifically for CHRO talent,” she said, using the acronym for chief human resources officer.

Whether the new HR-focused directors have the ear of the CEO is unclear. Siegel, who ran HR for Tyco International in the wake of CEO Dennis Kozlowski’s dismissal and prosecution for looting the company, said it’s important to have a point of view on all aspects of the company’s operations, not just workforce issues. Siegel pushes her boards to do town halls with employees, so they can get exposure to a range of opinions, not just the view from the c-suite. She also encourages high-performing staff to present their best ideas to the board from time to time.

“The world has changed, so that’s why it’s good to have someone on the board who can think about and understand company culture,” said Julie Daum, leader of Spencer Stuart’s North American board practice.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg