Costs of pollution go sky-high in Europe
A supply squeeze driving natural gas prices higher has sent the cost of buying pollution permits in Europe to a fresh record.
Carbon futures exceeded €96 a tonne and are fast approaching the €100 mark that many hedge funds and analysts had forecast in 2021. Higher gas prices are forcing European utilities to burn more dirty coal to keep the lights on this winter, increasing demand for pollution permits.
Europe is grappling with an energy crunch as Russian supplies remain limited just as tensions in Ukraine are running high. Lower flows from Europe’s top supplier also come at a time when parts of Europe are turning colder, with temperatures across the UK set to drop below seasonal norms. So far the continent has averted the worst predictions for the energy crisis such as rolling blackouts and industrial shutdowns thanks to mild weather.
“Carbon continues to attract a lot of speculative buying interest given its momentum and the political will to see it higher in order to ‘kill’ coal and promote the push towards renewables,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
Carbon for December rose as much as 1.5% to €96.19 per metric ton. Gas futures traded in the Netherlands, a European benchmark, jumped as much as 2.6% to €82.30 a megawatt-hour.
It’s getting more expensive to produce electricity as gas prices continue to rise. Russian gas supplies through a key route crossing Ukraine dropped further after a brief recovery earlier last week. Shipments into Germany via the major Yamal-Europe pipeline remain halted, with gas flowing eastward from Germany to Poland — the opposite of the normal direction.
Russian gas giant Gazprom has said the drop in flows is a result of lower requests from European buyers under long-term contracts due to high prices. Yet the company hasn’t offered any additional spot supplies for sale in the spot market for months.
Adding to the pressure to prices is a forecast pointing to a cold snap in the UK.
European gas more than tripled in 2021, boosting the cost of pollution permits. Carbon has also surged as hedge funds piled in, with bets on rising prices. The steep rise in carbon has fuelled political concern about market manipulation, with some legislators seeking to curb the role of speculative investors in the EU’s carbon market.
