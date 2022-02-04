Costs of pollution go sky-high in Europe

A supply squeeze driving natural gas prices higher has sent the cost of buying pollution permits in Europe to a fresh record.

Carbon futures exceeded €96 a tonne and are fast approaching the €100 mark that many hedge funds and analysts had forecast in 2021. Higher gas prices are forcing European utilities to burn more dirty coal to keep the lights on this winter, increasing demand for pollution permits.

Europe is grappling with an energy crunch as Russian supplies remain limited just as tensions in Ukraine are running high. Lower flows from Europe’s top supplier also come at a time when parts of Europe are turning colder, with temperatures across the UK set to drop below seasonal norms. So far the continent has averted the worst predictions for the energy crisis such as rolling blackouts and industrial shutdowns thanks to mild weather.

“Carbon continues to attract a lot of speculative buying interest given its momentum and the political will to see it higher in order to ‘kill’ coal and promote the push towards renewables,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.