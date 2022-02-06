Boris Johnson’s brave face cannot hide fading grip on power

London — Hours after one of Boris Johnson’s longest standing allies quit, with a stinging rebuke of his judgment, the UK prime minister gathered shell-shocked staff in Downing Street to tell them “change is good”.

But while Johnson has tried to put his trademark optimistic spin on yet another week of turmoil, the ebullient persona that carried him to the top is now jarring with the reality of a desperate battle to cling to power.

He started the week with a plan to reinvigorate his premiership, marked by announcements to flesh out his electoral promise to “level up” forgotten communities, make the most of Brexit and tackle a cost-of-living crisis.

Instead, he has been dragged to the brink after a senior civil servant criticised leadership failures over parties, which the police are still investigating, held in his office during the pandemic. The Daily Mirror reported on Friday that the police had a photograph of Johnson holding a can of beer at his birthday party during lockdown in June 2020.

In the fallout three other senior aides also left government and more Conservative MPs called on Johnson to resign.

Most ominously, ministers suddenly appear less willing to give him their full backing. Chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid declined to defend the prime minister after he invoked infamous paedophile Jimmy Savile during a heated exchange in parliament about the party allegations with opposition leader Keir Starmer.

According to a front-page report in Saturday’s edition of The Times, Johnson’s cabinet is in “civil war”.

Still, Johnson ally Nadine Dorries was out with a defence on Saturday. The UK culture secretary said in a series of media appearances that Javid was “absolutely 100%” behind Johnson and that most Conservative MPs back their leader.