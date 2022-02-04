Bank of America chief Brian Moynihan gets 31% raise

Bank of America boosted CEO Brian Moynihan’s compensation 31% to $32m for 2021, a year in which the firm set a record for profitability.

His package includes $1.5m in salary and a $30.5m in stock-based incentive awards, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender said in a filing. A year ago, Moynihan took a 7.5% pay cut to $24.5m for 2020 amid the pandemic.

Moynihan, one of the longest-serving heads of a large US bank, signalled in September his interest in staying on for years to come. The 62-year-old CEO has been steering the lender through the pandemic after taking the helm more than a decade ago in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Bank of America is fresh off its most profitable year, reporting $32bn in net income for 2021. The firm is boosting pay for senior bankers, and is rewarding nearly all employees with $1bn in restricted stock on top of their regular compensation. It also raised its minimum wage to $21/hour in 2021 and plans to reach $25/hour by 2025.

Wall Street compensation is surging after the pandemic sent bank profits to record highs, leaving rainmakers poised for some of the biggest paydays in more than a decade.

Goldman Sachs Group CEO David Solomon, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman and JPMorgan Chase’s billionaire leader Jamie Dimon were each awarded about $35m for their work last year. That is more than any of their banks have lavished on a CEO since 2007.

Moynihan’s pay bump for 2021 was among the largest on Wall Street, second only to Solomon’s. The Goldman Sachs CEO’s payout doubled from a year ago, when the board had reduced his package to $17.5m after requiring him to return a third of his pay as penalty for the bank’s role in the 1MDB scandal.

Bank of America’s shares gained about 4% to $48.28 on Friday in New York trading. They have advanced nearly 49% in the past 12 months.

