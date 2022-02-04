Amazon’s toxic jungle needs a mammoth cleanup

Just because the Great Resignation may be greatly exaggerated doesn’t mean managers can breathe a sigh of relief.

Yes, as my colleagues Justin Fox and Allison Schrager have each pointed out, it’s front-line and blue-collar workers — not office workers — who have been leaving their jobs at historically high rates. And even so, the resignation rate is still only about 3%. And it’s a metric we’ve only tracked for about 20 years.

But managers still need to remember: talented people always have options.

I’ve come to think of this as the first law of firm-o-dynamics. It’s true in good economies, it’s true in bad economies, and it is especially true now, when it is still a great time to be looking for a job. Especially if you’re someone who can do their job from anywhere in an industry that has embraced remote work.

Which means that bosses still have to worry about retaining people. Consider the case of Amazon, the unique mash-up of online retail, cloud computing, groceries, streaming media, shipping and smart-home products that has come to seem as necessary to modern life as electrical wiring and indoor plumbing. Even consumers who eschew ordering products from Amazon.com on ethical grounds (whether to protect their local Main Street or because of concerns about the company’s treatment of warehouse workers) likely shop at Whole Foods, or use websites that run on the Amazon Web Services cloud platform.

The company’s ubiquity is how former CEO and current chair Jeff Bezos has ended up with a yacht that has its own yacht, a boat so big that a Rotterdam bridge will be (temporarily) disassembled to make room for it. It’s how Bezos’s ex-wife automatically became, by some estimates, the fourth-richest woman in the world. It’s why, as I type these words, I see one Prime van after another driving past my office window.