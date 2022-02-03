News

Amazon shares in biggest one-day jump in seven years

It is the largest single-day gain in market value in US history

06 February 2022 - 20:15 Spencer Soper
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Amazon.com shares surged on Friday to the biggest increase in almost seven years, generating the largest single-day gain in market value in US history.

Wall Street’s enthusiasm over Amazon was spurred by the tech giant’s earnings report on Thursday afternoon, which showed strong performance in its cloud division, a huge boost in profit largely driven from an investment in Rivian Automotive and a price hike in its flagship Prime membership offering. The shares rose 14% to $3,152.79 at Friday’s close in New York, the best single-day advance since April 2015. The jump added about $191bn in market value, giving the online retail giant market capitalisation of just more than $1.6-trillion.

The reaction from investors highlights the importance of Amazon’s diversification from its e-commerce roots. While online store sales declined from 2021’s pandemic-fuelled gains, Amazon’s profitable cloud-computing and advertising businesses combined to more than make up for it.

“Amazon has evolved into a true platform, as more than 50% of its revenue now comes from areas outside first-party retailing, such as cloud computing and advertising,” Deren Baker, CEO of market research firm Edge by Ascential, said on Thursday after the earnings report.

The company’s results landed amid a gripping week for Big Tech earnings. Apple, Microsoft. and Alphabet all reported strong results. But Meta Platforms suffered the worst single-day share plunge in its history on Thursday, a day after reporting slowing user growth in its signature Facebook app. 

Amazon in October had warned investors it would spend billions in the holiday period to ensure packages got to customers amid supply-chain bottlenecks and an acute labour shortage. A lot of that spending went into hiring 140,000 workers, just short of its goal of bringing on 150,000 recruits during the quarter. Amazon also lavished bonuses on workers, dispatched half-empty vehicles if it meant getting packages to customers on time and secured space on any ship it could find, measures which cost $22.4bn.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

