Apple gets new trial in Caltech Wi-Fi patent case

Apple and Broadcom won a new trial on damages in a patent-infringement case over California Institute of Technology patents on Wi-Fi technology after a US appeals court vacated a $1.1bn verdict.

A two-tier damage award of damages of $270m against Broadcom and $837.8m against Apple that involved different royalty rates from each of the companies based on the same theory of infringement is “legally unsupportable”, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled.

The court also affirmed the jury finding that Apple and Broadcom infringed two CalTech patents, but ordered a new trial of infringement on a third patent. One of the three judges on the panel said he would have thrown the whole case out, believing none of the patents were infringed.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg