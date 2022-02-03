StanChart Zimbabwe starts probe after reports of CEO’s suspension

Standard Chartered (StanChart) is investigating allegations of misconduct by senior management at its Zimbabwe unit more than three weeks after a media organisation reported that the CEO had been suspended.

NewZimbabwe.com said Ralph Watungwa had been suspended and linked him to alleged abuse of a foreign currency auction run by the central bank, as well as allegations of improperly authorised renovations at buildings owned by the bank. The news website cited people it didn’t identify.

“We are aware of recent press reports concerning serious allegations of apparent misconduct by senior management officials within the organisation,” Lovemore Manatsa, the chair of Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe, said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The reports and the absence of the CEO from work prompted queries by the Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (Zibawu), while Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya, said he was waiting for the bank to advise him on the situation.

“Too little to late. This is an afterthought that is scarce, insincere and clearly inadequate,” Zibawu general secretary Peter Mutasa said on Thursday. “The bank rushes to announce and to take severe measures against non-managerial employees. However when it comes to its senior executives, it tries to sweep issues under the carpet.”

The union may call for “collective action” to compel the bank to disclose what is being investigated, he said.

Watungwa declined to comment when called earlier this week and didn’t answer a call made to his mobile phone on Thursday.

“Any conduct which is found in letter or spirit to conflict with the principles outlined in our code of conduct and which may impair fair outcomes for colleagues, clients and the regulators will be responded to accordingly,” Manatsa said.

StanChart’s local unit is the oldest financial institution in Zimbabwe, founded in 1892 in a tent in Bulawayo two years after an expedition backed by Cecil John Rhodes set up a presence in the country, then as Southern Rhodesia.

The London-based lender now has 390 employees in the country with a head office in the capital, Harare, and competes with local and SA banks.

Bloomberg