Kenya earmarks $176m to rescue cash-strapped national airline

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya Airways was one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s three major carriers, alongside Ethiopian Airlines and SAA

03 February 2022 - 17:59 David Herbling
Kenya Airways aircraft at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport near Nairobi, Kenya, March 6 2019. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
Kenya plans to inject 20-billion shillings ($176m) of capital into the country’s cash-strapped national airline, which is battling to survive after years of losses and a mounting debt pile.

The funding, detailed in supplementary budget documents submitted to parliament, “is dependent on certain restructuring milestones”, Kenya Airways chair Michael Joseph said by text message on Thursday.

The capital injection emerged alongside a  report that Kenya Airways has selected financial advisers to help evaluate options to restructure its debt load, which totalled 92.5-billion shillings at the end of 2020. The government had been planning to nationalise the airline, already 48.9% state owned, before abandoning the plan last month.

While many airlines about the world ran into trouble after the coronavirus pandemic hammered global travel, Kenya Airways’s financial troubles predate the crisis. The size of the government’s stake is the result of an earlier state-backed restructuring which saw some lenders swap debt for equity. Air France-KLM is a small shareholder with a 7.76% stake.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya Airways was  one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s three major carriers, alongside Ethiopian Airlines and SAA, which went into administration in 2019 and is the subject of a protracted takeover process.

Qatar Airways releases video of scarred jets in Airbus dispute

The airline and Europe’s aircraft manufacturer have been locked in a row for months over damage, including blistered paint
1 week ago

Boom in ‘bleisure’ trips boosts airlines amid delay in return to office

Blending personal getaways with remote work has helped fill seats on aircraft during the coronavirus pandemic
1 week ago

Flying taxis are finally getting closer to lift-off

Billions of dollars have flowed into companies working to change ‘eVTOLs’ from a gimmick to a standard mode of transportation
2 weeks ago

Delta Air looks past Omicron hit to 2022 profit growth

US airlines expects rapidly spreading Omicron to delay   recovery in air travel by two months
3 weeks ago
